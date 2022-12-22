Ukrainian Zelensky wants more than Biden is willing to give





WASHINGTON

In a dramatic and risky wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strategized privately with President Biden at the White House, then, to repeated standing ovations, issued an impassioned appeal to the Congress for Sustained US Military Aid.

Your money is not charity, Zelensky said during the unusual joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. It is an investment in global security and democracy that we manage in the most responsible way.

The Ukrainian leader, fresh from the front lines and making his first known trip outside his country since the invasion of Russia 300 days ago, sent a message of thanks to ordinary Americans for their support while pleading for more help.

Throughout the day, he wore his drab olive fatigues as a stark reminder of the war at home, even when he sat in the overstuffed chairs in the Oval Office or addressed the suits and ties of Congress.

In addition to warm welcomes from Biden, administration officials and enthusiastic members of Congress, Zelensky was greeted by the President’s announcement of $1.8 billion in new aid, including a battery of sophisticated Patriot missiles that Kyiv has been looking for for a long time.

But despite the mutual praise and appreciation and evident camaraderie between the two presidents, U.S. and Ukrainian officials remained at odds on several issues.

At an afternoon press conference at the White House, Zelensky made it clear that he wanted more weapons than the United States was prepared to supply.

Biden administration officials have insisted that Patriot surface-to-air missiles as well as all other weapons the United States and NATO provide to Ukraine be used only defensively to deflect Russian attacks, and not for offensive operations inside Russian territory. Offensive aid to Ukraine could escalate the conflict, US officials have warned.

But Zelensky, after thanking Biden for the Patriot battery, said he would request another one right away.

We gave Ukraine what it needed, when it needed to defend itself, Biden replied.

Asked what he considered a fair way to end the war, Zelensky bristled slightly and appeared to be responding to pressure from some Western officials to negotiate with Moscow.

A just peace? I don’t know what a just peace is, Zelensky said. A just peace does not compromise the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country.

How many parents have lost their sons and daughters on the front line? He continued. What is a just peace for them?

In his speech to Congress, Zelensky said he had a 10-point plan for peace with Russia, but he did not elaborate.

Zelensky’s speech was aimed, at least in part, at Republicans who expressed doubts about continued aid to Ukraine. That group includes Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who will likely become Speaker of the House when the GOP takes control of the body next month.

The couple met privately before Zelensky’s speech, and McCarthy later welcomed Zelensky’s remarks and spoke of the need to support Ukraine and the free world. But the GOP leader also repeated his previous opposition to a blank check for military aid. (In fact, U.S. aid to Ukraine is neither unlimited nor open-ended, and each tranche must be approved by Congress.)

Zelensky, who is accustomed to quoting the history of his allies when trying to influence them, invoked in his speech the Americans’ War of Independence and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s decision to enter the Second World War.

He has also repeatedly sought to link Ukraine’s struggle to the broader fight against autocrats and anti-democratic terrorists. He mentioned Iran, calling it a terrorist nation supporting another terrorist country: Russia.

Although most members of Congress gave Zelensky numerous standing ovations, a small group of GOP radicals, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, looked at their phones and generally refused to applaud. Hemorrhaging billions of taxpayer dollars for Ukraine while our country is in crisis is the definition of America Last, Gaetz later tweeted.

But Zelensky mostly received praise for his performance, which he capped off by presenting a battlefront Ukrainian flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Vice Speaker Kamala Harris, who stood behind him as he spoke.

I told him that where Winston Churchill stood generations ago, he also does tonight, not just as president but as an ambassador for freedom itself, Majority Leader said to Senate Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.), noting that he told Zelensky about his Jewish ancestry in Ukraine. Zelensky is also Jewish.

In remarks to the Senate earlier Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said continued support for Ukraine was not just morally right, but a direct investment in people. cold and hard American interests.

Defeating Russia, McConnell said, would also send a stark warning to China.

Zelensky, whose nightly video messages have greatly lifted the spirits of his people, has often relied on video communication to make impassioned pleas for help from national legislative bodies, the United Nations and gatherings of world leaders.

A personal appearance in the capital of Ukraine’s most important ally was of extraordinary significance and extreme risk. But bipartisan expressions of support for Zelensky’s agenda suggested that his visit, fraught with danger and surrounded by extreme security measures, had paid off.

On Wednesday morning, hours before Zelensky’s arrival, Biden announced the new tranche of aid to Ukraine. That aid will include the Patriot missile system that Kyiv has been asking for months, according to a senior administration official. The Pentagon considers the Patriot system to be one of the most advanced air defense capabilities in the world.

US forces will train Ukrainians to use the system in a third country, the official said, and Ukrainian troops will bring this training back to their country to operate this battery. A senior Defense Ministry official said training would start very soon but could take several months, raising questions about the effectiveness of the new weapon during the crucial winter weeks ahead.

More aid is on the line. In Washington, lawmakers prepare to vote on a $1.7 trillion year-end funding bill for 2023, which includes $45 billion in economic aid and additional security for Ukraine. A senior administration official told reporters the White House was confident of continued bipartisan support for Kyiv and predicted that Zelensky’s appearance on Capitol Hill would rally more voices to his cause.

It is not a question of sending a message to a political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes, said the official, who briefed reporters under cover of anonymity to discuss travel details.

Zelensky’s visit to Washington was only made possible by American support that kept Ukrainian forces in control, he told Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon.

He presented Biden with a medal that had been awarded to a Ukrainian officer who commanded a US-supplied rocket battery. The officer, who met Zelensky in the hotly contested frontline town of Bakhmut on Tuesday, told him to give it to the very brave president. The award is the Military Merit Cross, Zelensky said.

Well, undeserved but much appreciated, Biden said. He asked Zelensky to give the officer an American Challenge Coin, a medallion given to honor military service.

In addition to his public appearances, Zelensky held hours of closed meetings with the president, cabinet members and the US national security team.

Zelensky’s meeting with Biden was his second White House appearance. The two leaders first met in September 2021, when Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and US support for European aspirations. kyiv Atlantic.

The Ukrainian president has become a household name in Washington, having played a key role in former President Trump’s first impeachment trial. As newly elected president, Zelensky received a call from Trump threatening to cut off military aid to Ukraine unless he dig up dirt on Bidens son, Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, who was then preparing to launch his presidential candidacy, had led an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine as vice president.

Ukraine was already at a limited war with Russia, after Putin illegally invaded and annexed Crimea, south of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula, in 2014.

Pelosi was one of many American politicians to compare Zelensky’s appearance in Washington this week to Churchill’s visit in late 1941 to win American support during World War II. Pelosis’ father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was a member of the House at the time.

Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be here when another heroic leader addresses Congress in a time of war and with democracy itself at stake, he said. she writes in a statement announcing the joint session.

Churchill stayed in the United States for several weeks after his 1941 speech to Congress before flying, via Bermuda, to besieged Britain. Zelensky was to leave Washington immediately. The return of the Ukrainian presidents to their homes is likely to be even more perilous than his trip to the United States: this time, Russia knows exactly where he is.

