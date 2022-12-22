UK economy shrinks more than first thought in Q3 of this year | business news





The UK economy contracted more than initially estimated in the third quarter of this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP), the value of all goods and services produced domestically, declined by a revised 0.3 per cent from July to September, down from an earlier estimate of 0.2 per cent, the National Statistical Office said.

The official definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. This will happen if the economy contracts in the fourth quarter of this year as well.

The manufacturing and construction sectors performed worse than expected.

Manufacturing activity contracted 2.8%, worse than the previously announced 2.3% contraction, while construction activity contracted 0.2%, rather than the 0.6% increase recorded in November.

ONS’ Director of Economics and Statistics said electricity production was also “remarkably weak”.

Household income slowed the rate of decline compared to the first and second quarters of 2022, and household spending declined for the first time since the lockdown in the last spring of 2021, but continued to decline.

Household disposable income declined 0.5% for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Household spending declined 1.1% on a revised quarterly basis as spending on tourism, transport, household goods and services, and food and beverages decreased.

Over the past year, real consumption expenditures in restaurants, hotels, entertainment and culture have slowed, as a result of which disposable income has decreased and a cost of living crisis has occurred due to high inflation.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt blamed the figure on high inflation following the invasion of Ukraine.

“High inflation from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slowing economic growth worldwide. No country is immune, at least the UK is.”

“Keeping people’s wages higher by lowering prices is my top priority. That’s why we’re curbing energy bills this winter and providing extra living expenses to the most vulnerable,” he added.

“To get the UK economy back on track, we have a plan that will help cut inflation by more than half next year while laying the foundation for long-term growth through record investments in infrastructure and new industries.”

Many people think the UK economy is already in recession. Groups such as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) forecast the economy to contract by 0.4% next year.

However, it showed growth in the first month of the fourth quarter of this year. The ONS figure said it recorded growth of 0.5% in October. It was a stronger performance than economists expected and was explained by the number of working days returning to normal rather than a surge in actual production.

With negative growth expected for the entire quarter, the end of the year is likely to confirm the entry into a recession phase.

According to projections from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), it is expected to outperform the other G7 countries, which form the world’s largest group of industrialized democracies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-shrinks-by-more-than-first-thought-in-the-third-quarter-of-this-year-12772950

