Winter Weather Updates: Freezing Cold Handfuls in Central US, Surly Travel





A fierce explosion in the Arctic combines with a bombshell cyclone on Thursday to produce record-breaking, life-threatening wind chills, snow and ice across the United States.

Freezing air, with wind chill readings dipping well below freezing, swept across the plains early Thursday, making its way across the Midwest and South before heading to the East Coast on Friday.

The appalling conditions are already plaguing parts of the West, with airports canceling and delaying hundreds of flights ahead of the holiday weekend. Across the center of nations, warnings from authorities were growing increasingly ominous. Frontline workers are also beginning to apprehend what some forecasters have described as a once-in-a-generation storm.

More than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days, according to forecast data from the National Weather Service.

Brian Hurley, senior forecaster for Weather Prediction Center Services in College Park, Maryland, said the most serious concerns right now are blizzard conditions, as well as the precipitous drop in temperature and cooling wind power expected in several states.

It will be very cold during the day, Mr Hurley said.

Here is a breakdown of how each region could be affected:

The West and the Plains

The record-breaking cold air mass has already shrouded parts of the region between the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada, as well as the central plains, and will chill the southern plains by Thursday evening, according to the weather service. Temperatures in the region have already dropped from minus 10 to minus 20 degrees, with chilling wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour creating wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees, forecasters said.

In Cheyenne, Wyo., cold air moved quickly, dropping a record 40 degrees in just 30 minutes from 43 degrees at three Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures continued to drop, reaching as low as minus 13, with wind chills looking more like minus 40 early Thursday morning.

In parts of this area, the wind chill could reach minus 70 degrees, according to the weather service. Without adequate precautions, these conditions can cause frostbite in less than five minutes, the service said, with hypothermia and death also possible from prolonged exposure to cold. Livestock welfare is also a concern, especially if there is widespread loss of potency.

Brief moderate to heavy snow flurries lasting an hour or two are likely to occur immediately behind the arctic front. These so-called snow squalls, when combined with strong gusts of wind, can cause whiteouts, resulting in extremely hazardous travel conditions, the weather service said.

Late Wednesday, more than 100 vehicles were reported stranded near Rapid City, SD The Pennington County Sheriff said all of the stranded drivers were located within hours.

The Midwest

Forecasters say sub-zero temperatures in the single digits are expected across much of the Midwest. Large portions of the region are also subject to winter storm and blizzard warnings. Such conditions can greatly affect visibility and movement.

In Illinois, the Weather Service warned of bitter wind chills of minus 15 to minus 35 degrees Thursday night through Saturday and snowfall of up to four inches Thursday. Blizzard conditions, depending on the service, would be possible Thursday through Friday evening.

The heaviest snowfall, forecasters say, is expected to occur between Wednesday evening and Friday on the Great Lakes, where total depth could exceed a foot. Wind gusts of more than 50 mph will create near-zero visibility, leading to what the weather service has described as dangerous, if not sometimes impossible, travel by land and air. There are also concerns about tree damage and widespread power outages.

But the snow doesn’t have to be heavy to become dangerous. The snow combined with 50 mph winds across the Plains, across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes will create blizzard conditions with snow falling or already on the ground.

The possibility of it being a bomb cyclone, which is meteorologist jargon for a storm system that drops 24 millibars (a measure of atmospheric pressure) or more in 24 hours or less, will cause extreme winds in the region.

Cities in the region, including Cleveland and Peoria, Illinois, are preparing to open warming centers to allow residents to shelter in place during the storm.

Texas and the Southeastern United States

Temperatures in Texas and the Gulf Coast will likely be in the single digits and teens around 20 to 30 degrees below normal Thursday night, forecasters say. Temperatures could drop rapidly and in parts of the region could stay below zero for two to three days, according to the weather service.

Wind chill watches and advisories are in effect across much of the southeastern United States. In parts of Texas, wind chill, a measure of how the combination of temperature and wind feels to human skin, could reach a dangerous minus 15 degrees, the weather service said. He advised residents to avoid being outdoors for long periods and, if they must brave the cold, to cover exposed skin.

We’re actually looking at the wind chill up to single digits, even some areas are expected to be down into negative values, said Sam Marlowe, a forecaster with the Atlanta Weather Service’s office. Most people here are not used to it.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, he said.

Temperatures could drop rapidly behind a strong cold front as it moves south and east. Temperatures in parts of the southern and southeastern plains could be below freezing for 2-3 days! Temperatures like these are over 30 degrees below normal for this time of year! pic.twitter.com/VF2yyYrrDW

— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 21, 2022 Northeastern United States

By late Thursday or Friday, the storm system will have reached the mid-Atlantic, bringing with it moderate to heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, forecasters said. Strong southerly winds, combined with the new lunar tidal cycle, could also lead to coastal flooding from northern New Jersey to northeast Massachusetts, the weather service said.

In parts of Vermont and Maine, heavy rain on a fresh snowpack could lead to flooding, the service said. Parts of central Appalachia may also receive light freezing rain and locally heavy snowfall Thursday morning.

Buffalo and the surrounding area are under a blizzard warning, with the worst hitting Friday night through Saturday. Meteorologists have warned local residents that this is not a normal lake effect event with a narrow band of heavy snow. Instead, moderate to heavy snow will be more prevalent.

True blizzard conditions are rare in western New York, weather bureau forecasters in Buffalo, N.Y., warned, and it’s unusual to even consider blizzard headlines this far ahead of a storm. . However, the magnitude of this storm justifies this consideration.

On Friday, as the Arctic cold front heads east, temperatures will drop suddenly from the mid-to-upper 50s to the 20s or teens, the service said. This rapid drop in temperature can instantly freeze wet surfaces like roads and sidewalks, creating dangerous conditions.

A flash freeze occurs when moisture on surfaces like roads doesn’t have time to evaporate before temperatures quickly dip below freezing, creating icy conditions.

The tail of an Air Canada plane was seen behind a pile of snow at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Credit…Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press, via Associated PressCanada

As an extreme cold spell grips western Canada, eastern provinces including Ontario should expect a mix of snow and rain on Thursday, followed by plummeting temperatures free, heavy flurries of snow and winds gusting over 60 mph, according to meteorologists.

With this rapid transition from above zero to below zero, we were also looking at potentially icy roads in some places, so extremely difficult travel conditions in southern Ontario, said Steven Flisfeder, a federal meteorologist responsible for preparing for warnings.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada’s busiest transportation hub, travelers brace for cancellations and delays. Heavy snowfall near Vancouver International Airport has already caused hundreds of flights to be canceled or delayed.

Snowfall intensity is expected to decrease by Saturday evening in Ontario and Quebec, although snow showers and squalls remain possible in the region around the Great Lakes, forecasters said.

The Pacific Northwest

While the majority of the West Coast, including California, will be spared freezing cold and severe weather, parts of Oregon and Washington state could experience significant freezing rain, the service said. meteorological, with the potential for ice accumulation to create hazardous travel conditions. and scattered power outages. Wind chill warnings have also been issued for parts of Washington state.

Vjosa Isai contributed reporting.

