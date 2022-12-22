UK ambulance workers strike biggest strike in decades





Thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales went on strike last Wednesday. Working shifts and joining picket lines to demand higher wages and better working conditions amid the largest labor unrest to hit the UK emergency services in decades.

The strike, an effort by three unions expected to involve more than 20,000 workers, is the latest labor strike across numerous industries in the UK in recent weeks as a cost-of-living crisis fueled by double-digit inflation grips the country. . . On Tuesday, nurses went on strike over wages that did not keep up with inflation, and this week railroad workers and border control workers are also set to go on strike.

At the ambulance service, staff raised the alarm about delays in recording patients seeking emergency care, and paramedics noted understaffing and burnout, fears that some callers would arrive too late to help.

These problems are exacerbated by endemic problems within the National Health Service that result in backlogs of high-level staffing vacancies and long waits in hospital emergency departments. Health workers are exhausted after working in highly stressful conditions during a pandemic putting their lives at risk amid years of austerity measures that have left public services empty since the 2009 financial crisis.

Antonia Gosnell, 53, who has been a paramedic for 33 years and was on the picket line in South London on Wednesday afternoon, said she couldn’t handle the call volume. During the pandemic they all clapped for us and now there is no one to listen to what we want.

Ambulance services throughout the day prioritized the most critical cases. Prior to the strike, some hospitals asked people to arrange their own transportation to and from the hospital, including pregnant women in labor. Patients requiring non-urgent care were advised to seek advice over the phone or from other sources, including general practitioners or pharmacists.

As the Christmas and New Year celebrations roll in, health leaders are urging people to avoid risky behavior on extended days of service. England’s NHS medical director, Stephen Powis, said in a BBC interview, referring to the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

Health service executives said before the strike that they were deeply concerned about the potential harm to patients at a time when the service was already under heavy pressure.

This isn’t something NHS leaders can say lightly, but some say they can’t now guarantee the safety of patients tomorrow.

The NHS planned to manage the strike by calling in soldiers and volunteers, increasing call center staff, and releasing patients from hospitals if they could free beds for arriving patients with fewer ambulances in operation.

Trade unions representing paramedics blamed the government for the deadlock. Workers argue that an increase of around 2-7 per cent from the £1,400 wage increase proposed by the government review body is, in effect, a cut. Inflation in the country has soared in recent months to a 40-year high of 11.1%.

None of them want to be here, but if we don’t take a stand now, the ambulance service will collapse and we’ll die, Christina McAnea, secretary-general of Unison Union, said on a picket line in south London.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, NHS England leaders said it was clear we had entered dangerous territory for health reasons.

We urge you to do everything you can to bring about an agreed solution, they said. Otherwise, the wider public will suffer needlessly.

Mr Sunak said industrial action was disappointing and threatened to impose laws limiting the scope of trade unions.

Despite concerns about the impact of the strike, some people affected by the ambulance service delay expressed sympathy for the workers.

In north London, local resident Robin Lockyer, 65, said as he left for work Wednesday morning that his father had to wait seven hours for an ambulance after suffering a recent hip fracture. He said that ’86 was really shocking to him. Lockyer said. But I don’t blame the ambulance service, he added. I blame the government

Mr Lockyer said the government was taking a strange stance. And I think there will be more action.

Saskia Solomon contributed reporting.

