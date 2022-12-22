2023 New Dacia Jogger Hybrid on sale from January





The Dacia Jogger Hybrid will go on sale as the Romanian company’s first electrified British model, and it’s likely the cheapest hybrid MPV on the market.

Since orders open in January, before the car arrives in March, it will be powered by the same electrically assisted 1.6-litre petrol engine used in the Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Capture E-Tech. Paris Motor Show in September.

This means the Jogger Hybrid brings total output of 138bhp and 184lb ft, supplementing the output of the petrol unit with two electric motors, one a small e-motor used as a starter generator and effectively a boosted alternator. The combined power is transmitted to the front axle via an automatic gearbox with two ratios for the EV motor and four ratios for the petrol engine.

Both electric motors are charged via renewable energy stored in a small 1.2 kWh battery that can be used to enable electric-only driving for “80 percent of city trips”. The company says the Jogger Hybrid is 40 percent more fuel efficient than the ICE model in city driving and boasts a WLTP-certified range of over 560 miles.

Carrying capacity is not hindered by an electrical base with a battery in the spare wheel compartment.

Performance details haven’t been confirmed, but in the Clio, this powertrain pushes the car from 0-62 mph to a top speed of 112 mph in 9.9 seconds. A heavier seven-passenger Jogger is unlikely to match those figures, but it will be quicker than the old Jogger with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine good for 108bhp and 148lb ft.

The Jogger is currently priced at 16,645 in Essential trim, making it the UK’s cheapest seven-seater. The electric model is expected to sit just north of 20,000 units, given its list price of 24,600 (21,500) in France.

Dacia confirmed to Autocar that it has no plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Jogger at this stage, though the platform’s flexibility means it could be offered in the future.

The Jogger will be the first electrically assisted Dacia model to hit the UK, but the company already sells the popular electric Dacia Spring in mainland Europe. As reported exclusively by Autocar, the electric city car, one of the cheapest electric cars in Europe, priced at 10,630, is still on the UK launch card, but won’t launch before 2024. The company will switch to fully electric vehicles in Europe from 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/new-2023-dacia-jogger-hybrid-sale-january The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos