UK residency scheme for EU nationals ruled ‘illegal’ – POLTICO





London The UK’s Home Office is committing an illegal act of depriving EU nationals of their residency rights if they do not apply twice for post-Brexit UK residency, a senior judge has ruled.

The England and Wales High Court ruled on Wednesday that EU citizens who lived in the UK before Brexit can lose their right to residency only in very specific circumstances, clearly defined in the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. This should not include failure to upgrade from the so-called pre-settled state to the settled state.

Under the UK’s current system, citizens of blocs who have been settled in the UK for less than five years prior to Brexit can apply for pre-settlement status, allowing them to retain their right to live, work and access to UK public services such as education.

The government then requires these people to make a second application within five years of being granted this pre-settlement status. The so-called state of complete settlement or pre-settlement for an additional period. If you do not apply for either, the UK Home Office will consider you to be illegally resident in the UK and no longer entitled to exercise your residency rights, such as health care or the right to work.

A year ago, the UK’s Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), which monitors the rights of EU citizens residing in the UK and Britons residing in the EU, launched a judicial review process for Home Office policy. I had lived in the UK for less than 5 years prior to Brexit.

Lord Justice Lane found that the Home Office was acting illegally by imposing residency status upgrade requirements, and said people granted pre-settlement status were entitled to permanent residence in the UK if they had lived there for the required five years. period.

The policy has been a source of bad blood between the British government and the European Commission, which accused Britain in February of dividing EU citizens into two groups and of being less lenient towards them than the Brexit divorce agreement required.

More than 2 million nationals from EU and European Economic Area countries have been granted pre-settlement status. Unless the policy changes, they will be at risk of losing their rights from August 2023, when the first pre-settlement status expires.

However, if the ruling is upheld, the government may need to change to an EU agreement to prevent such a scenario.

Home Secretary Simon Murray said the department was disappointed with the ruling and intends to appeal.

EU citizens are our friends and neighbors and we take our duty to ensure their rights in the UK very seriously. “The EU agreement goes beyond our obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement by protecting the rights of EU citizens and providing them with a pathway to settle in the UK,” he said.

Monique Hawkins, director of policy and research at the3million Group, which campaigns for the rights of EU citizens in the UK, welcomed the ruling.

She said the ruling was intended to protect vulnerable citizens who have been granted pre-settled status under the EU consensus system and could lose their rights to work, rental, travel, benefits and health care for not making further applications for many years. from now on.

