Turkey travel warning issued by UK government following 22 medical tourism deaths





The UK government has issued a Turkey travel warning for medical tourism.

“We are aware of 22 British nationals who have died in Turkey since January 2019 after medical tourism visits,” reads the country’s travel advice page.

Tourists are advised to stick to healthcare providers approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health.

What is Medical Tourism?

The term medical tourism, also known as ‘health tourism’, refers to tourists going abroad for medical treatment. Plastic surgery, dental treatment, and heart surgery are some of the most common procedures.

Low cost and availability of approved treatments in the home country are two possible lures for medical tourists.

Some of the major risks include complications such as infections and antibiotic resistance, lack of strict licensing and regulation in some countries, and lack of follow-up care when patients return home.

What could go wrong with health tourism?

Earlier this year, a woman from Manchester, England, raised her voice after traveling to Turkey for dental implants.

After waking up from surgery, she said, “There was a huge gap under her gum and all the metal pieces (from the implant) were visible. It was so badly made I couldn’t believe it,” said Rida Azeem.

“Originally they were going to do five implants,” she says. However, as her treatment was about to begin, her dentists told her that “all four teeth need to be extracted.”

Read more here and watch a video about her story.

Which country is famous for medical tourism?

According to the Turkish Institute of Statistics, more than 640,000 health tourists visited Turkey in 2021, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue.

According to the Turkish Dental Association, between 150,000 and 250,000 foreign patients flock to the country for dental treatment each year, making Turkey one of the top dental tourism destinations in the world.

Hungary, Thailand and Dubai are famous for dental treatment, while India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and South Korea are famous for health tourism.

Is it safe to travel abroad for medical procedures?

Due to the wide variety of medical facilities and available treatments worldwide, it is important to do a thorough research before proceeding to a procedure abroad.

The UK government has warned that it is “unwise to rely on private companies with a financial interest in arranging treatment abroad”.

Turkey has made headlines in recent months, with the term ‘Turkish teeth’ trending in response to reports of erroneous dental care.

If you plan to visit Turkey for a medical procedure, you should go to the HeathTurkiye website to find a health provider approved by the Ministry of Health.

