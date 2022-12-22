Santander, UK regulators review allegations of misconduct by senior banker





LONDON, Dec. 21 (Reuters) – According to a recent communication seen by Reuters and sources familiar with the matter, the Spanish Bank of Santander and the UK’s FCA financial watchdog are reviewing allegations that the chief risk officer of Santander British Investment Bank harassed an employee. there is.

According to sources and communications, Banco Santander SA, Spain’s largest bank, is working with law firm Gibson Dunn to review allegations of conduct by Eduardo Consolini Bastida, allegedly implicating at least three bank employees.

Bastida, 56, sent questions to Santander’s public affairs office when Reuters reached out via email and WhatsApp.

A spokesperson for Madrid-based Santander declined to comment.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates financial institutions in the UK, opened its own case in the fall to assess claims, said a source familiar with the matter.

According to sources and news outlets, Bastida is under investigation by the bank for making sexual jokes and inappropriate comments to female employees at social gatherings with colleagues. According to sources and communications, her allegations over the years also include harassment of employees at her workplace.

In at least three emails seen by Reuters, an investment bank executive said Bastida would go on personal leave in November and that his immediate subordinates would assume his responsibilities. According to the news agency, Bastida has not returned to work as of December 20.

The investigation is still ongoing and has not yet reached a conclusion, sources told Reuters.

Under the so-called Senior Manager Scheme, introduced by UK regulators in 2016 and with which Bastida is required to abide, executives who play key roles in financial firms must meet minimum standards of conduct and instill a culture of personal responsibility and good conduct to all employees. do. their company.

The Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA), which oversees the FCA and the Bank of England, holds top management accountable and requires them to be fit and appropriate in their roles.

The FCA says the Code of Conduct “sets out the basic standards of good personal behavior by which we can hold people accountable.”

Failure to meet the requirements can result in termination, and regulators can revoke authorization under the Financial Services and Markets Act if they deem an individual to be “not fit to perform a function”.

An FCA spokesperson said the monitors could not comment on individual cases. A PRA official declined to comment.

Santander shares are publicly traded in Madrid and depository receipts are traded in New York.

At Santander, Bastida leads a group of more than 30 people, according to sources. Globally, corporate and investment banking operations accounted for 12% of Santander’s revenue in 2021, according to the bank’s filings.

As the Christmas celebrations approach this month, a memo sent by Reuters to employees, including managers of Santander’s London investment banking division, reminded employees that “you and your team are expected to act and behave at the highest level”. It is.

According to the FCA register, Bastida joined Santander in late 2010 after working for London-based companies including VCM Fund Management LLP. According to his Linkedin profile, he started out as a stock trader at ING Barings in New York and São Paulo.

Edited by Elisa Martinuzzi and Catherine Evans

