Dangerous winter weather can cancel flights, lead to road hazardsExBulletin





Travelers walk through the snow to Terminal 1 Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. Alex Kormann/AP .

Western cities see drastic drops in temperatures in just minutes as dangerous winter weather sweeps across the United States

In Cheyenne, Wyo., the temperature plunged from 43 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon, shattering Cheyenne’s previous one-hour temperature drop record of 37 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Later that evening, the temperature continued to drop from 42 to -9 degrees Fahrenheit in two hours.

In Colorado, meteorologists reported record lows of 40.8 F in 30 minutes and 42.3 F in an hour in northern Colorado.

The extremely cold air mass is expected to hit at least 24 other states along the Gulf Coast and the eastern United States, causing coastal flooding and creating flash freeze conditions on roads in the central and southern plains , said the National Weather Service.

The shocking cold is just part of the dangerous conditions that will add further challenges to an already stressful season as millions of Americans travel for vacation this week, the National Weather Service warned Wednesday.

Americans are traveling for the holidays in numbers not seen since before the pandemic, with nearly 113 million people expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday season, according to the American Automobile Association. It’s the third busiest travel year since the AAA began tracking data in 2000.

Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on December 16. Scott Olson/Getty Images

. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pressure on airlines leads to thousands of canceled or delayed flights and skyrocketing airfares. A handful of airlines are already renewing flight reservations for their customers as the weather makes travel more difficult and potentially deadly.

A cold front moving across the northern Rockies, northern Plains and upper Midwest on Wednesday will bring areas of gusty winds, heavy snowfall and snow squalls, as well as a sharp drop in temperatures. pic.twitter.com/ePIAPLBGaP

— National Weather Service (@NWS) December 21, 2022

Exposure to severe wind chill can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and death, meteorologists have warned and will be made even more dangerous in some areas by the prospect of blizzard conditions.

“Adding to the rarity of this event is that significant blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may occur at the same time,” the NWS tweeted Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. “People may have little or no experience of these combined conditions.”

Further east in the Great Lakes region, heavy snowfall and gusty winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

