Joe Biden’s visit to the UK calls into question the slow progress of Northern Ireland Brexit talks.





The US is prepared to scrap plans for Joe Biden to visit the UK on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday deal if Rishi Sunak fails to reach an agreement with the EU in time on a post-Brexit trade deal with Northern Ireland.

According to diplomatic sources, US Secretary of State Anthony Blincoln is being discussed as an alternative to visiting the US on behalf of the US if the president is absent on behalf of the US, the guarantor of the peace agreement, the diplomatic source said.

News that Mr Biden is considering canceling his first bilateral trip to the UK is putting pressure on the prime minister and the EU to reach an agreement.

Contingency plans can be taken as a sign that Washington is concerned about whether sufficient progress is being made in negotiations, but it is understood that the UK and EU see it as a normal part of US logistics.

“They have Plan BI Don’t Think, which means the president has changed his mind and he seems very eager to come,” said a foreign diplomat who was unaware of the contingency plan.

But they added. Americans are putting pressure on the EU side and the UK side because they really want Biden to come (on Good Friday).

Mr Sunak dismissed talk of an arbitrary Good Friday deadline, despite the fact that the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) boycott of the protocol has stalled the power-sharing political process in Northern Ireland established under the peace agreement.

And while Mr Biden’s visit hasn’t been officially confirmed, if he doesn’t come, he risks coming across as a blow to the prime minister, following reports that the government wanted to offer the US president a state visit.

Sunak held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today and agreed on the importance of working together to agree on a solution to the Northern Ireland issue.

It is understood that the United States has not yet decided whether Biden will attend the Good Friday event.

Washington officials are also making regular efforts to manage Mr. Biden’s overseas trips so he doesn’t travel too much, as he is already planning long trips for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May, and the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, in September. there is. Steps are being taken to make sure his schedule isn’t too demanding.

Mr Biden has traveled to the UK twice as Ppesident, for the Cornwall G7 summit in June 2021 and for the Queens funeral in September this year, but attending the Good Friday agreement ceremony will be his first bilateral trip and gives Mr Sunak the opportunity to: will give A face-to-face conversation with his most powerful ally.

I understand that the UK believes that a so-called landing zone is emerging in the negotiations with the EU on the long-term dispute over the protocol and is being tested on all sides, including the DUP.

But this week, asked about reports that the UK and EU are working on a Valentine’s Day (14 February) deal to pave the way for the Northern Ireland Executive to get back up and running by Good Friday, Mr Sunak said on the Commons Liaison Committee said the following: I don’t put arbitrary or hard deadlines on the conversations we’re having, and I don’t think that’s necessarily helpful, and I don’t want to unnecessarily raise people’s expectations of an impending breakthrough.

What I would like to do is work constructively with my European partners to see if we can find a way through this and to address the very clear challenges the Protocol presents to Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

But hopes have risen in recent weeks that a deal could come closer after diplomatic efforts in which Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission negotiator Maros Sefcovic held their first face-to-face talks. in Brussels.

Sunak also traveled to Northern Ireland for talks with political leaders and told them negotiations would intensify in the coming weeks.

The UK has postponed its legally mandated Northern Ireland elections amid a collapse in power-sharing sparked by the DUP boycott, and put on hold a controversial bill allowing ministers to override the protocol through lords. transaction.

Meanwhile, the EU’s decision announced on Monday to authorize continued supplies of veterinary drugs from the UK to Northern Ireland through December 2025 has been seen as an olive branch for both sides that could help pave the way for a deal. -The grace period was due to expire at the end of the year.

US pressure could get the deal done

It is an unfortunate and long-term trend that sometimes, under US pressure, draws Westminster and Brussels to the needs of Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak is eager to close a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol in time for the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary in April. But he was careful not to say so publicly, knowing that by setting firm deadlines he would risk becoming a pawn of his fortune.

The Prime Minister’s problem is that Joe Biden can do that for him. News that the president will likely visit the UK if an agreement is reached on the protocol, but will probably be away if not, means it will be tricky for governments or the EU to fake the importance of Good Friday’s anniversary.

Of course, the president’s schedule is always in flux, so it’s possible that Mr. Biden’s conspired trip was canceled for unrelated reasons. In case of negotiation failure or delay. Like Prime Minister Biden, the Prime Minister built his brand of politics around a return to normalcy after a period of chaos in which the two shared a desire to bring politics to center despite the cries of their own parties.

Speeding up negotiations may be easier said than done. Talks are still in their early stages and given the desire to sign an agreement with India and the CPTPP Pacific bloc in 2023, the UK isn’t the only trade discussion involved. Mr Sunak will not welcome the shadow of Mr Biden approaching Britain. -EU relations, but if it sharpens the minds of all involved that might not be a bad thing.

