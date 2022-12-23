The brutal alternate world in which the United States abandoned Ukraine





On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He traveled to Congress, where he presented a Ukrainian flag, signed by Bakhmut’s supporters, to the Vice President and Speaker of the House. He congratulated us all on our first joint US-Ukrainian victory: We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world.

Nothing about this trip, not the applause, not the flag, not the speech, was inevitable. Zelensky’s very survival was not inevitable. Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign state was also not inevitable. In February, many considered such things unlikely.

On the eve of the invasion, some American experts advised against offering military aid to Ukraine, on the grounds that the war would end too quickly. Other Americans repeated the Russian propaganda, questioning whether Ukraine was worth existing or worth defending. Some American politicians have echoed these views and continue to do so. What if they had won? What if another president had been in the White House? What if another president had been elected in Ukraine? Imagine, just for a moment, a world without Ukrainian courage, nor American and European weapons, nor the unity and support of democracies around the world.

If the Russian plan had been carried out as written, Kyiv would have been conquered in just a few days. Zelensky, his wife and children were allegedly murdered by one of the commandos roaming the capital. The Ukrainian state would have been taken over by the collaborators who had already chosen their apartments in Kyiv. Then, town by town, region by region, the Russian army would have fought the remnants of the Ukrainian army until it had finally conquered the whole country. Originally, the Russian general staff imagined that this victory would require six weeks.

Excerpt from the December 2022 issue: The Russian Empire must die

If all this had gone as planned, Ukraine would now be pockmarked by the concentration camps, torture chambers and makeshift prisons that have been uncovered in Bucha, Izyum, Kherson and all other territories temporarily occupied by the Russia and liberated by the Ukrainian army. . A generation of Ukrainian writers, artists, politicians, journalists and civic leaders would already be buried in mass graves. Ukrainian books were reportedly removed from schools and libraries. The Ukrainian language was reportedly removed from all public spaces. Hundreds of thousands of other Ukrainian children have reportedly been kidnapped and transported to Russia or trafficked elsewhere in the world.

The Russian soldiers, reinforced by their brilliant victory, would already be on the borders of Poland, setting up new command posts, digging new trenches. NATO would be in chaos; the whole alliance would be forced to spend billions to prepare for the inevitable invasion of Warsaw, Vilnius or Berlin. Millions of Ukrainian refugees are said to be living in camps across Europe, with no prospect of returning home; the wave of sympathy which had originally greeted them would have ebbed long ago; the money would run out, the backlash ongoing. The Moldovan economy would have completely collapsed; a pro-Russian government in Moldova may already be considering integrating that country into the emerging Russian-Belarusian-Ukrainian federation that a Russian propagandist hailed, all too soon, on February 26.

This catastrophe would not have been confined to Europe. On the other side of the world, Chinese plans to invade Taiwan would be well advanced, as Beijing would assume that an America unwilling to defend a European ally, and now totally mired in a drawn-out battle against an emboldened Russia, ever go out of their way to help a Pacific island. Iranian mullahs, equally cheered by Russia’s success and Ukraine’s defeat, reportedly boldly announced that they had finally acquired nuclear weapons. From Venezuela to Zimbabwe to Myanmar, dictatorships around the world are said to have hardened their regimes and intensified the persecution of their opponents, maintaining certain that the old rules, conventions on human rights and genocide, the laws of war, the taboo against the change of borders by force no longer applied. From Washington to London, from Tokyo to Canberra, the democratic world would face its obsolescence.

But none of that happened. Because Zelensky stayed in Kyiv, saying he needed ammunition, not a round; because Ukrainian soldiers repelled the first Russian attack on their capital; because Ukrainian society has mobilized to support its army; because Ukrainians at all levels have been creative in their use of limited resources; because Ukrainian civilians were and are ready to endure terrible hardship; because of all of this, we don’t live in this horrible alternate reality.

Because inspired by those first weeks of Ukrainian courage, President Joe Biden and the US Congress resisted the temptation of America First isolationism and rejected the cult of autocracy that now captivates part of the American right. European leaders, with the sole exception of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, one of the main ideologues of this same sect, have also resisted carefully targeted Russian campaigns of disinformation and blackmail and have agreed to support Ukraine with a military and humanitarian aid. People all over the world saw Ukrainians standing up to a brutal dictatorship and volunteered their time and money to help.

Thanks to everything we have all done together, Kyiv is still standing. The Ukrainians still control most of Ukraine. The massacres, executions, mass violence planned by the Russians did not take place in most of Ukraine. The legend of Russian military prowess has been shattered. China and Iran are troubled by misfortune and turmoil. The democratic world has not collapsed but has on the contrary been strengthened. As the President of Ukraine said last night, we succeeded in uniting the world community to protect freedom and international law. Zelensky came to Washington to thank the Americans on behalf of Ukraine, but in truth it is we who should be thanking them.

