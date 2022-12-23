Massive winter storm in the United States makes holiday travel dangerousExBulletin





A person wrapped in a blanket crosses a snowy street Thursday in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP .

Toggle legend Jeff Roberson/AP

Jeff Roberson/AP

On a day when millions of Americans were scheduled to travel for winter vacation, a massive cold weather system swept through most of the contiguous United States, bringing record-breaking cold winds, gusty winds and dangerous rainfall to states from Montana to Alabama.

The National Weather Service estimated that much of the country’s 330 million people were under some sort of winter weather alert on Thursday, a who’s who of winter illnesses ranging from blizzards, snow squalls and ice storms to high winds, wind chill and hard frosts.

In its Thursday forecast, the NWS warned of “record cold and potentially deadly wind chills over the Great Plains that would engulf the eastern half of the nation by Friday.”

“This is a really serious weather warning here,” President Biden said, speaking to reporters Thursday morning in front of a national wind chill forecast map. “It’s not like a snowy day when you were a kid. It’s something serious.”

The cold front moved so quickly that temperatures in the Rocky Mountains plunged at a record pace. Wednesday night in Cheyenne, Wyo., the temperature dropped more than 30 degrees in just nine minutes.

Shoveling snow in Minneapolis on Thursday. Abbie Parr/AP .

. Abbie Parr/AP

Abbie Parr/AP

The governors of Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming have declared states of emergency. In Indiana, Colorado and Missouri, governors have activated the National Guard.

In Texas, where a 2021 winter storm overwhelmed the state’s power grid and ultimately killed more than 200 people, officials said they expected the grid to hold up as forecasts called for cold weather but little precipitation.

President Biden has urged Americans to heed local weather warnings and stay home if possible. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“The grid is ready and reliable,” Peter Lake, chairman of the state Utilities Commission, said at a news conference Wednesday. “We expect to have sufficient production to meet demand throughout this winter weather event.”

Still, cities and counties across the state have opened warming centers and short-term emergency shelters to help residents stay out of the cold.

On roads and highways from Wyoming to Missouri, wind and snow combined to reduce visibility, making driving dangerous. Officials in several states, including Colorado and Illinois, have urged drivers to avoid traveling where possible.

“There will be enough snow combined with wind to create dangerous driving conditions at a minimum,” said Mike Bardou, forecaster at the NWS office in Chicago. “Significant blasts and drifts will be possible to such a level that people could get stuck in drifts and then possibly be stuck in now extremely cold temperatures.”

I am proud to say that I arrived in our studios today to host @MorningEdition on @WYPublicRadio. It’s one of the coldest days in Wyoming in decades. My car’s gauge read -22.

The Wyoming hosts were already known to commute to work to read the news. The radio never sleeps.

— Will Walkey (@WillWalkey) December 22, 2022

For those traveling by air, the outlook was no better: By late Thursday afternoon, more than 2,100 flights had been canceled across the United States and another 6,000 delayed, according to the tracking website. FlightAware flights.

No airport has canceled more than Denver International Airport, where the recorded temperature of minus 24 degrees was the coldest on record since 1990. At DIA, well over 500 flights, more than a quarter of all flights at to or from the airport had so far been canceled on Thursday. . Nearly 480 others have been delayed.

In Chicago, up to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall during the day Thursday and Friday, and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight.

City officials stressed that crews were working around the clock to keep flights moving at the city’s main airports, O’Hare and Midway, which both serve as hubs for major airlines.

“These hard workers will have at their disposal more than 350 pieces of snow removal equipment, more than 400,000 gallons of liquid de-icer for runways and taxiways and more than 5,000 tons of salt,” said Andrew Velasquez, under – city aviation commissioner. .

However, between the two airports, at least 880 flights had been canceled Thursday and hundreds more delayed.

A traveler sleeps on the ground at Denver International Airport on Thursday morning, where temperatures dipped to minus 24 degrees. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News .

toggle captionHart Van Denburg/CPR News

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Hundreds of miles away in Kansas City, wintry weather has brought only an inch or two of snow. But temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for days, straining the city’s homeless services.

Several shelters in the area had added beds this week; Still, many said they were at or near capacity. Instead, some people sought refuge on the city’s tram, which was operating on Thursday after crews worked from 4 a.m. to clear the road and platforms.

“The library is closed. So it’s just that or the bus, or you go to a parking lot, but you’ll probably be kicked out,” said Pete, who said he had no permanent accommodation and refused. to give his last name to KCUR. “There’s not much you can do.”

In Montana, the sun came out Thursday as snow moved east toward the Midwest. But freezing temperatures won’t thaw until the weekend, according to forecasts.

“We’re very hardy here,” said Lisa Carter, who operates a snowmobile rental business in West Yellowstone. “We face the cold like this all the time. We don’t do anything more because we’re used to it. We just don’t go out.”

Hank Willemsma, a rancher near Dillon, where Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach minus 13 degrees, said he would work in the cold to keep hay for his cattle.

“Even though the winter is a little worse than what we’ve had for the past few years, that’s nothing new in Montana. We’ve been raising cattle for a long time, so we know how to get through things like this.” , Willemsma said.

Additional reporting by NPR’s David Schaper in Chicago, Montana Public Radio’s John Hooks in Butte, KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates in Kansas City and NPR’s Ivy Winfrey in Washington, D.C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/22/1144970060/winter-storm-holiday-travel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos