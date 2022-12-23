UK prepares for recession after weaker-than-expected pandemic recovery | economics





The UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has been much weaker than originally thought, and it is the only member of a group of G7 major industrialized countries whose output is still below pre-crisis levels.

The Office for National Statistics said the UK economy contracted 0.3 per cent in the three months to September. ONS also revised down its growth rate each quarter through the third quarter of 2021.

As a result, Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2022 is estimated to be 0.8 per cent lower than in the last three months of 2019, just before the disruption caused by COVID-19 began.

Previously, ONS had estimated that the UK was operating at 0.4% below pre-pandemic levels, and the latest data show that the UK is now the only G7 country that has yet to regain the ground it lost when the global economy shut down in 2020.

Among other G7 member countries, GDP increased by 4.3% from the end of 2019 in the United States, 2.7% in Canada, 1.8% in Italy, 1.1% in France, 0.9% in Japan and 0.3% in Germany.

Gabriella Dickens, UK analyst at Pantheon Macro, said Britain’s poor performance reflected weakness in real household spending. Another G7 economy.

British household spending has been relatively stagnant, Dickens said, because of a relatively slow recovery in employment, greater inflation and British households less willing to lower their saving rates than households abroad.

Data released by the ONS National Accounts showed that the UK household savings rate rose sharply in the three months to September, indicating that consumers are taking precautions to bolster their defenses against the expected recession.

The Bank of England believes the economic contraction in the third quarter marks the beginning of a long-term recession that will last throughout 2024. Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is planning a budget plan to spur growth but believes in a looming recession. It will be less serious than in the past.

Darren Morgan, Director of Economic Statistics at ONS, said: The revised figures show that the economy performed slightly less well over the past year than previously estimated, with manufacturing and power generation noticeably weaker.

Household income continued to decline in real terms, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two quarters, and when adjusted for inflation, household spending fell for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2021.

Martin Beck, Senior Economic Advisor, EY Item Club, said: Retail weakness, poor PMI set [purchasing managers indices] And the disruption caused by industrial activity all suggests that the economy is likely to contract again in the fourth quarter.

Beck said he expects the economic downturn to persist through the first half of next year as high inflation affects household spending power and tight monetary and fiscal policies squeeze activity.

That is, the economy is not out of support. Households have room to save a smaller portion of their income and, by some measures, have yet to indulge in the 200 billion-plus excess savings accumulated during the Covid pandemic. So consumer spending is unlikely to fall as much as real income. And if inflation declines over the next year, that gives us hope for a return to growth in late 2023.

