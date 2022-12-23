Patriot missiles to Ukraine: US regaining escalation dominance?





Soldiers prepare a Patriot missile battery as part of an assessment in Slovakia, Aug. 3, 2022.Credit: Photo by: Army 2nd Lt. Emily Park via U.S. Department of Defense.

After a meeting at the White House on December 21 between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US administration announced that it would send one of the most advanced air defense systems into service today, the Patriot missile system, to help defend Ukraine against Russian invasion.

In a Dec. 21 call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Weapons supply continues and the range of weapons supplied is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine,” Reuters reported.

For months, Russia has battered Ukraine’s internal infrastructure with waves of Iranian-supplied drones and errant ammunition, in addition to the sheer range of missiles it has deployed to interdict water, Ukrainian heating and electricity. Russia’s relentless and brutal air attacks on critical infrastructure have only heightened the need to provide Ukraine with sophisticated air defense capabilities, read the US Department of Defense (DoD) press release announcing the packet.

The addition of the Patriot missile system will provide a long-range capability to defend Ukraine against cruise and ballistic missiles, intercepting missiles within a range of 100 miles and at heights of up to 79,000 feet. Like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Patriot is typically deployed from the bed of a truck, providing similar mobility and the improved survivability of gunnery and scooter platforms.

Russia has previously said the Patriot system would be a “legitimate target” for attacks and warned that delivery of the system would be seen as an escalation. In strategic terms, the addition of the system does not represent a game-changer in the Ukrainian war, but it will preserve the status quo in terms of air superiority and prevent Russia from imposing more control over airspace, a goal crucial of the Ukrainian troops. Russia has made considerable efforts in recent weeks to downgrade Ukraine’s air defenses, and while this system will help mitigate that, Ukraine will also need to make strategically critical decisions to optimize the system’s effectiveness.

The delivery of the Patriot missiles is part of a $1.85 billion package of U.S. military assistance to aid in the defense of Ukraine, which includes additional HIMARS munitions, high-radiation anti-radiation missiles Claymore antipersonnel gear and ammunition, all delivered from DoD stockpiles through a Presidential Drawdown Facility valued at $1 billion, while $850 million in assistance from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will provide ammunition, services and a SATCOM terminal. In total, the United States has now committed more than $21.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, the DoD press release continues.

The Patriots against the background of Ukrainian armory

The call for superior air defenses was a constant refrain for Zelensky throughout the war, with limited success. Donations of man-portable systems, including the Stingers, had a considerable impact in denying Russian air superiority, but against durable autonomous systems they were not as effective as a deterrent. More advanced contributions have been made recently, including two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) delivered last month, an earlier delivery of Homing all the way Killers (HAWKS) and Iris-T systems among an array of other air systems – defense options.

Compared to alternative systems like NASAMS, which the United States donated in August, the Patriots offer significantly greater range, reaching up to 160 km compared to NASAMS’ 50 km capability. Improved range provides improved defensive capabilities and airspace control. The Patriot missile offers improvements over the S-300 system, another air defense system already used by Ukraine by offering a significantly more powerful radar system, which improves target recognition capabilities. However, Ukraine is only expected to receive one battery, despite the fact that these systems typically operate in battalions of four, which limits system applications.

At $4 million for each shot, the Patriot missile defense system is uneconomical when used against drones or vagrant weapons – costing as little as $50,000 apiece – which have caused much of the recent devastation. Additionally, the system requires up to 90 skilled personnel to maintain smooth operation. While Ukraine’s allies have been able to reduce training periods for other systems, the training of Ukrainian military personnel to operate these systems will be significantly delayed.

While its use against ballistic missiles and aircraft is more cost-effective, the Ukrainians will need to deploy a number of other technologies currently under their control to better protect vital assets and combat a wide range of threats. Adding the Patriot system to existing systems will provide Ukraine with an air defense network with many layers to cover infrastructure and other civilian targets, but could still benefit from other air defense systems, including technology Iron Dome effective against low altitudes. and low-velocity targets, potentially including Iranian-made drones and munitions.

As air-launched cruise missiles played a major role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Patriot system could be used to target long-range bombers, posing a new and serious threat to Russian aircraft. According to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF), Tu-95 and Tu22M3 aircraft have undertaken strikes in recent offensives, launched from Russia’s Engels airfield, at the center of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks . According to Ukraine, the missiles used in the latest strikes were the Kh-55 and the Kalibr, which have ranges of 2,500 km and 1,500 km respectively, allowing them to be fired from deep within Russian territory to achieve Ukrainian goals.

The domination of climbing as a goal

Prior to the announcement, critics of US and Western European efforts to arm Ukraine took into account the measured approach governments have taken to avoid deepening the crisis. Escalation has become something of a four-letter word in North American and European strategic parlance, said Dr. John Chipman, director general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Avoiding escalation was a main objective. Insufficient attention is paid to how Mr Putin could be made to fear escalation and thereby deter some of the more extreme elements of his activity, Chipman added, speaking at the launch of the IISS 2022 strategic inquiry, in London on December 5.

Chipman thinks Western governments have struggled to have a flexible response strategy to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Russia has most often been the one to maintain escalating dominance.

One element of Cold War muscle memory has been unsatisfactorily recalled: if you can avoid it, don’t come into direct conflict with Moscow. But Putin’s Russia is very different from Brezhnev’s Soviet Union. And another part of Western Cold War muscle memory that hasn’t been recalled enough, which is how do you conduct a politico-military strategy?

Following reports from The Times of London on December 9 that the US DoD had reversed its policy on Ukrainian attacks within Russia’s official borders, it is possible that the attitude of the US administration towards the climbing has evolved. Without American condemnation, Ukraine has targeted military sites in Russia further from the Ukrainian border than the city of Moscow itself, indicating tacit approval of a provocative display of offensive capabilities.

One explanation for the change in US attitude concerns Iranian involvement in the war. The BBC reported on December 17 that Justin Bronk, a senior fellow at the defense think tank RUSI, links the US decision to supply Patriot batteries to Western concerns that Iran could supply Russia with longer-range ballistic missiles. scope. On December 21, the Financial Times reported US and UK officials claiming that Moscow was trying to procure hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran in return for military support to Tehran.

A strictly tactical implication of this would be that the increased range of missiles supplied by Iran would require the increased capabilities of the Patriot missile system to provide effective defense. From a geopolitical perspective, providing a counterweight to this offensive capability deters Iran from widening the conflict with its involvement and reduces Russia’s reciprocal support for Iran. political situation of the United States concerning the evolution of the composition of the Congress and the Senate. Analysts have predicted that Washington’s enthusiasm for defending Ukraine will wane after the winter, and that the shifting balance of power in both chambers will pose obstacles to further requisitions. The 2022 congress offers more certainty that it will deliver military aid than might be expected when the government reconvenes after the holidays, and a move to US escalation will not

