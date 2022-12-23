Lawrence Okolie Set Up WBO Cruiserweight World Title Defense Against David Light March 2023 in England | boxing news





WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okorley is set to return after nearly a year out of boxing.

Okolie hasn’t boxed since dropping and scoring Michal Cieslak in February. However, Hackney’s heavy puncher is now set to defend his WBO cruiserweight title in England in early 2023.

The WBO instructed Okolie, now 18-0, to make a mandatory defense of the belt against New Zealand’s David Light.

the Hackney heavy puncher will defend his WBO cruiserweight title in England live on Sky Sports in early 2023.

A Commonwealth Games silver medalist, Light has gone undefeated in 20 fights so far in his professional career, winning world titles.

On Thursday, the WBO announced that Okolie and Light had reached an agreement between the teams. The fighters have requested cancellation of purse bids for the contest scheduled for Thursday. That request has been granted.

Their team has agreed that promoter BOXXER will hold the contest in the UK in March.

Richard Riakporhe said he would love to see the whole of England go up against Lawrence Okolie in front of his loyal Crystal Palace fans.

“BOXXER is pleased to promote the WBO world cruiserweight title fight between Lawrence Okolie and challenger David Light. Details including contest location will be announced at an appropriate time,” said a spokesperson for BOXXER.

It will bring another exciting cruiserweight competition to Sky Sports.

Okolie, who won the WBO Championship with a dominant performance against Krzysztof Glowacki last year, defended the belt twice in a rapid rise. He has established himself as the number one cruiserweight in England.

Chris Billam-Smith knocked out Kosovo in the fifth round with an explosive finish on Armend Xhoxhaj.

However, other exciting contenders are vying for a spot and challenging for major honors next year.

Fellow Londoner Richard Riakporhe had two outstanding knockout victories over Deion Jumah and Fabio Turchi this year. He will box against former champion Glowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith undercard next month. He wants that fight to set him up for a title shot.

Chris Billam-Smith pulled off a thrilling knockout victory over Armend Xhoxhaj last weekend on Sky Sports as well. With a huge fan base in Bournemouth, he was determined to fight for the world title back home.

Cruiserweight is set to be one of the most exciting divisions in British boxing in 2023.

