Covid-19 and overdose deaths drop US life expectancy to lowest level in 25 years





The two crises, the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in drug abuse and overdoses, are a wake-up call for the government, added Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. . This is clearly what is harming the health of our communities, unlike almost anything we have seen before.

People born in the United States in 2021 can now expect to live 76.4 years, wiping out about a generation of gains. In 2019, the figure was 78.8.

This is a dramatic reversal for the United States, where life expectancy has increased since the turn of the 20th century. The upward trajectory has been steady for decades, driven by gains in public health and medicine.

That reversed with the arrival of Covid in 2020. The disease hit an overstretched US healthcare system, and the CDC found death rates worsened in the second year of the pandemic. The number of deaths from Covid-19 jumped almost 20% from 2020 to 2021 and was again the third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer.

Although deaths declined in 2022, many public health experts believe they could be much lower. The continued politicization of the US response to Covid has negatively impacted many US decisions regarding vaccinations and other mitigation measures. About 14% of Americans and 36% of people 65 and older received the latest booster, according to the CDC.

At the same time, Volkow believes the pandemic has brought about social changes that have made people more vulnerable to drug use as a means of escape. The pandemic has also made it harder to get help. Resources that were able to support people in the past were no longer available, she said.

More than 106,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2021, an increase of almost 16% from 2020. The death rate from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl cocaine and psychostimulants, such as methamphetamines , all increased by more than 20%.

This is on top of a 30% increase in overdose deaths in 2020.

Rates of fatal drug overdoses increased among nearly all racial and ethnic groups, and were highest among American Indians or Alaska Natives and Blacks.

The Biden administration has struggled to respond to developments in the deadly trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, and to expand access to treatment for substance use disorders.

Overall, 3,464,231 deaths were recorded in the United States in 2021, which is 80,502 more than in 2020. Other leading causes of death included unintentional injuries, strokes, chronic diseases of the lower respiratory tract, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis and kidney disease.

After Covid-19, the rate of people dying from unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, liver disease and cirrhosis, most often caused by alcohol consumption, hepatitis and complications from obesity and diabetes, has seen the greatest increases.

Death rates increased the most among American Indian or Alaska Native women, followed by white men.

According to provisional data released by the CDC in August, life expectancy for whites fell from 78.8 in 2019 to 76.4 in 2021.

Native Americans and Alaska Natives now have a life expectancy of 65.2 years, the data shows, up from 71.8 in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/22/covid-19-and-overdose-deaths-drive-u-s-life-expectancy-to-a-25-year-low-00075081

