What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor





The Bank of England raised interest rates from 3.0% to 3.5% on 15 December. The 0.50 percentage point increase is the ninth increase since December 2021, when bank rates were just 0.1%. We apply the highest bank rates since 2008.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage costs were already rising due to huge volatility and market uncertainty after the ill-fated Mini-Budget in September and rising bank rates. Major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all closed the deal and put it back on the market at a higher price.

The appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister has helped stabilize the market and the average cost of a fixed rate mortgage continues to fall from its peak.

According to mortgage partner better.co.uk (formerly Trussle), the average cost of a 2-year, 3-year and 5-year fixed rate transaction today across all deposit levels is 5.34%, 5.01% and 4.90%, respectively. This compares with October’s high of more than 6.50%.

According to Better.co.uk, the most competitive deals are 4.69% for 2-year contracts and 4.49% for 5-year contracts. Currently, the long-term correction is the cheapest with the best 10-year fixed rate deal priced at 4.04%.

The number of various residential mortgage transactions is less than 4,000. After the Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget plummeted to 2,560 last September, that number has risen again. But it’s still a long way from the 5,300+ deals that hit the market in December 2021, before interest rates rose.

A stabilizing political environment, coupled with a slight drop in annual inflation to 10.7%, could ease pressure from the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates further next year. We’ve gathered expert opinions on how this could affect the mortgage market in 2023.

The next decision by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled for February 2, 2023.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does rising interest rates on mortgage costs mean so far?

About 2 million homeowners with variable rate deals like the base rate tracker will see their monthly payments increase almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 3.5%. For example, an increase in the tracker rate from 4% to 4.50% would add about $50 per month to a 200,000 loan.

For example, people on fixed rate deals where interest rates are fixed for 2 or 5 years will not notice any difference in their monthly payments. However, if the deal closes, you may have to pay a higher rate on your next mortgage due to recent major bank rate hikes.

Use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

While still out of reach for many people, UK house prices are starting to fall. According to figures released by the portal today, the average asking price for properties listed on Rightmove in December was $359,137.

This is 5.6% higher than last December, but significantly slower than the average annual growth rate of 7.2% in November.

On a month-to-month basis, quotes fell 2.1%.

Rightmove’s Tim Bannister said:

Rightmove expects average property prices to drop another 2% over the next year.

The stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget raised the zero-rate range for real estate purchases from 125,000 to 250,000. Other tax cuts announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss took a U-turn, but remained in place.

Why are interest rates rising?

The bank’s MPC uses rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation measure rose by 11.1% in the 12 months to October, compared to the government’s target of 2%. And while it eased back to 10.7% in November, it’s still high enough for interest rate observers to work.

If inflation remains stubbornly high, some forecasters are suggesting that bank rates could reach 4.5% in 2023.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is the cost of energy. Under the energy price cap from regulator Ofgem, annual bills for general-use households will surge to 3,549 from October 1 and 4,279 from January 1, 2023.

However, the government has replaced the price cap with its own ‘affordable’ energy price guarantee (EPG). As a result, typical annual bills are limited to 2,500 through March 31, 2023, and limited to 3,000 for an additional 12 months from April 1, 2023.

What mortgage deals are available?

With upward mobile banking and inflation rates, tracking mortgage costs is becoming increasingly difficult, especially as interest rates change and transactions are withdrawn daily.

One simple way is to use the mortgage tables provided by Trussle, an online mortgage broker.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance a home purchase or to refinance an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage known as ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (you need a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage, check the relevant box. Filter your search by the type of mortgage you want last, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker, to fund your shared ownership property. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial interest rate, lowest fee, or monthly payment. This is also possible with the lender’s ‘subsequent’ interest rate, where the transaction is reversed at the end of the term.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments would look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be valid for six months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, this means you can lock in today’s interest rate for free, with no strings attached.

