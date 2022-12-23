US Space Force practices ‘space combat tactics’ to win European conflict





The United States Space Force trains to prepare for a hypothetical European conflict.

Space Force Guardians from the 392nd Combat Training Squadron recently completed Space Flag 23-1, the branch’s first program to “practice combat tactics in an American European command scenario,” according to a statement (opens in a new tab) issued by Space Training and Readiness Command, or STAR Command, the service’s education, training, and testing component. The two-day exercise saw Space Force personnel plan mock missions and simulate space combat operations that could be used in real conflict.

During the training exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Space Force personnel trained alongside counterparts from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, providing the opportunity to increase cooperation among service allies. “Nowhere else can US and coalition forces train with the specificity needed to improve space combat tactics,” Schramm said in the statement. “We will fight in space as a coalition, and these opportunities are invaluable in building the team that will fight together if the need arises.”

Related: US Space Force Conducts “Mock In-Orbit Combat” Training

Space Flag 23-1’s simulated European conflict comes as real conflict unfolds in Eastern Europe as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Throughout the war, space has played a key role, as satellites operated by the United States and its commercial partners continue to provide intelligence and communications to Ukrainian forces.

Although it is unclear exactly what types of “space combat tactics” were practiced in Space Flag 23-1, previous US Space Force training exercises have been conducted in recent months to reinforce the expertise in “space domain awareness, intelligence, warning and surveillance, navigation warfare, orbital warfare and satellite communications.”

Members of the 392d Combat Training Squadron stand with SPACE FLAG 23-1 attendees for a group photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 5, 2022. (Image credit: US Space Force photo by Judi Tomich)

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites have been at the center of this effort, providing vital internet for communications for Ukrainian forces after Russian attacks destroyed much of the country’s existing infrastructure.

In response to the widespread use of Starlink satellites, Russia said commercial satellites could become a “legitimate target” for its forces in military conflicts. The White House, in return, said that “any attack on American infrastructure will be met with a response […] at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

Russia has even carried out signal jamming and cyberattacks on Starlink satellites – exactly the type of event that Space Force Guardians may one day have to respond to in the event of a military conflict.

The Space Force mission is becoming increasingly vital to US military operations as anti-satellite capabilities proliferate around the world. These cover a wide range of concepts, including destructive anti-satellite missiles, laser “dazzlers” that can blind satellite optics, and a variety of methods to jam satellite transmissions.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) or Facebook (opens in a new tab).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/space-force-combat-tactics-european-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos