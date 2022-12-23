Do not get drunk during ambulance strike DW 12/21/2022





UK authorities advised people not to play contact sports or indulge in “blind drinking” as ambulance workers went on strike on Wednesday.

Three ambulance unions will suspend work across England and Wales for 12 or 24 hours to protest wages stagnant amid rising inflation.

Workers promised to answer life-threatening calls, and about 750 soldiers were drafted to drive ambulances or help with logistics. But officials warned that the system would be under enormous strain.

UK National Health Service (NHS) medical director Stephen Powis has urged people to refrain from excessive drinking and unnecessary car travel during the strike to minimize ambulance calls.

“It’s party season ahead of Christmas, so be sure to indulge yourself, but don’t get too drunk and make unnecessary visits. [to hospital],” he said.

Deadlock on health care wages

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the best way to help all workers is to reduce inflation. He argued that giving public sector workers double-digit pay increases would only exacerbate inflation.

In a commentary in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Health Minister Steve Barclay accused the ambulance union of making a “conscious decision” to “harm” patients.

But Rachel Harrison, general secretary of the GMB union, which represents ambulance workers, said the comments were “insulting” to ambulance workers. She said the workers were “forced” to strike because “the government didn’t listen to them year after year”.

Health workers went on strike demanding pay rises amid skyrocketing inflation. Credit: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

Unite union leader Sharon Graham said on a picket line in central England: “I’ve never seen Rishi Sunak and Health Minister give up leadership the way they did”.

The ambulance strike comes days after nurses went on a second strike in December demanding higher pay.

The Royal College of Nursing had previously accused Barclay of adopting a “macho” negotiating style and said workers would continue to strike if the government “continues to give our nursing staff the cold shoulder”.

