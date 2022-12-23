‘Historic’ winter storm and Arctic outburst engulfs US





Data: NOAA; Graphic: Erin Davis/Axios

An extraordinary stretch of extreme winter weather hits the Lower 48 as a powerful arctic cold front sweeps across southern Canada, unleashing high winds and triggering a bomb cyclone forming in the Midwest.

The big picture: The reach of severe weather extends from coast to coast, with the National Weather Service’s warnings and watches map looking like an apocalyptic coloring book.

The front and storm system will continue to send plunging temperatures everywhere but the southwest, an extraordinary reach that will wreak havoc on holiday travel plans throughout this weekend.

Why it matters: Arctic air, high winds and an associated bomb cyclone could be deadly to anyone caught outside and it causes road and air travel chaos during the rush holidays.

Threat Level: As of Thursday evening, an estimated 325 million Americans were under winter weather warnings and advisories for heavy snowfall, freezing conditions and other winter weather hazards, stretching from north- western Pacific across the plains and south to the Gulf Coast.

“The National Weather Service’s Watch Warning chart represents one of the largest spans of winter weather warnings and advisories,” the NWS said in a forecast discussion, calling the event “historic.” FEMA and National Weather Service leaders briefed President Biden on the winter storm. I encourage everyone, everyone, to heed local warnings, Biden told reporters. It’s not like a snowy day when you were a kid. It’s something serious.

Status: The governors of Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Wyoming have declared states of emergency in response to threats from the severe weather system.

About 8,000 flights in the United States were canceled on Thursday, including nearly 3,000 delayed. Roads were closed across Colorado on Wednesday night, from the town of Ault to the Wyoming border, as Buckley Air Force Base, about 20 miles east of Denver, reported temperatures dropping by 46F to 7F in an hour. Satellite image showing the front with Arctic air behind it crossing Texas on December 22. Picture: NOAA

Worth noting: Cheyenne, Wyoming, set a record for its biggest temperature drop in an hour, dropping from 43F to 3F in 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

What we’re watching: The front and storm will produce “widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States,” the NWS warned Thursday.

“At the forefront of the impressive weather pattern is a dangerous, record-breaking cold air mass in the wake of a strong Arctic cold front plunging south across the southern plains today and east into Ohio/Tennessee valleys by tonight.” A storm is starting to feast on the energy of the jet stream and the contrast between milder air in the east and freezing temperatures in the west, and will intensify significantly Thursday evening and Friday as it crosses the Midwest and Ontario, Canada.

Between the Lines: This storm is already becoming a huge wind producer, with winds of up to 45 mph expected up to 1,000 miles from the center of the storm.

People can lose power between Thursday and Saturday amid the cold weather due to downed trees and power lines, especially in the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast. Some of the most extreme conditions will be felt around the Great Lakes. In Buffalo, 70 mph winds on Friday are likely to cause a lake surge that could push waters 4 feet above shore, the NWS warns. The city is also expecting blizzard conditions, with up to 3 feet of snow expected. The surge will be part of what is known as a “seiche” event, where water laps from one side of the lake to the other, usually by strong winds or atmospheric pressure differences. Projected winds (left) and wind chill readings (right) on December 23. Images: Pivotal WeatherWhat is a “bomb cyclone?”

Zoom In: The storm is likely to qualify as a “bomb cyclone” as it is intensifying at a rapid rate, through a process known as bombogenesis.

This occurs when atmospheric pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. The extraordinary scope of the arctic explosion

By the numbers: With more than 300 million people in the lower 48 states under winter weather warnings, watches and advisories for extreme cold, heavy snow and related hazards, this storm is highly unusual.

Minus 70 F: Coldest wind chill observed so far during this event, in eastern Wyoming. Some areas may set records for their biggest temperature drop in a short time, with computer models showing the potential for an “instant freeze” in several states.

Background: Even with global warming, extreme cold still occurs, although cold snaps are becoming less severe and shorter in duration in the United States.

Few all-time records are expected to be set at this event, although Casper, Wyo managed to do so, at minus 42F. In the United States, most states east of the Rocky Mountains warmed the fastest during the winter, and cold spells became less intense and of shorter duration.

Go further:

Major winter storm threatens to disrupt holiday travel

The winter solstice comes before the bomb cyclone blizzard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/12/21/bomb-cyclone-blizzard-arctic-cold-front The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos