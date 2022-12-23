US economic growth revised up to 3.2% in third quarter in sign of resilience





Q3 GDP data beats estimates. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

The US economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter than previously reported as US consumers continued to spend despite painfully high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy as a whole, rose 3.2% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from July to September, a the Commerce Department said Thursday in its third and final reading of the data. This compares to the 2.9% increase previously reported.

The change stems from a significant upward revision to personal consumption, which rose 2.3% in the final report from the previous reading of 1.7%. Spending on services was also stronger in the third quarter than initially announced.

These figures underscore that consumer spending remains solid, despite scorching inflation and higher interest rates. Hiring also remained strong despite growing economic headwinds.

People shop for goods at a store in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022. ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

However, Wall Street increasingly expects consumer resilience to fade in 2023 and the US economy to slide into a recession.

That’s because the Federal Reserve is embarking on one of the fastest paths of monetary tightening in decades as it seeks to bring consumer prices down to 2% from still hovering around a high of 40 years.

In a troubling development, Fed rate hikes have so far failed to rein in inflation, which remains stubbornly high: the government announced earlier this month that the consumer price index consumption had climbed 7.1% in November from a year earlier, about three times the pre-pandemic rate. medium.

This indicates that the Fed will need to continue to chart its aggressive course, increasing the odds that it will crush consumer demand and drive up unemployment. Policymakers have already approved seven consecutive rate hikes — including four 75 basis point increases — and signaled they plan to continue raising rates in 2023.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on interest rates, the economy, and monetary policy measures, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, on 15 June 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Rising interest rates tend to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows down the economy by forcing employers to cut spending.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are among the big firms on Wall Street predicting a slowdown next year, though they remain uncertain about its severity.

Yet Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on that expectation in his post-meeting press conference last week, suggesting that lower inflation could boost the chances of a soft landing – the just middle ground between curbing inflation without stagnating growth.

“To the extent that we have to keep rates higher and keep them longer and inflation going up more and more, I think that narrows the track,” Powell told reporters. “But weaker inflation readings, if they persist, could certainly make that more possible. I don’t think anyone knows if we’re going to have a recession or not, and if we do, if it’s going to be a deep one or No. It is not knowable.

