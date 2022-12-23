Vertical farming has discovered a fatal flaw





An expansive new vertical farm opened in June outside the town of Bedford in England. At the grand opening ceremony, members of the British Parliament were informed that the glittering facility would one day produce 20 million plants per year. The recent opening of Infarm, a European vertical farming company that has raised more than $600 million in venture capital funding, promises a future where vegetables are grown not in open fields or greenhouses, but in state-of-the-art warehouses stacked with LED lights.

But now, Bedford Farm’s future doesn’t look bright. On November 29, Infarms founders sent an email to employees announcing they were laying off more than half of the workforce, about 500. The email details the company’s plan to scale down operations in the UK, France and the Netherlands, focusing on countries where retail connections are stronger and more likely to eventually turn a profit. In September, Infarm had already laid off 50 employees, citing the need to reduce operating costs and focus on profitability.

Just six months ago, the mood at Europe’s largest vertical farm company was wildly optimistic. So what has changed? According to Cindy van Rijswick, strategist at Dutch research firm RaboResearch, several pressures that have always been present in vertical farming are peaking in 2022. First of all, the industry is extremely vulnerable to electricity price increases. Powering all the LEDs that plants grow requires a lot of electricity, and between December 2020 and July 2022 consumer energy prices in the EU rose by nearly 58%. Eighteen months ago, vertical farms in Europe might have spent around 25% of their operating costs on electricity, van Rijswick estimates, but that could have risen to around 40%.

At the same time, investors are starting to tighten their belts and start looking for faster ways to earn money. Vertical farms are expensive to build compared to traditional outdoor farms. AppHarvesta, a US-based company that builds state-of-the-art greenhouses, has struggled to find enough cash to finance ongoing operations despite going public in 2021. The company revealed in its latest quarterly report that there are significant doubts about its chances of continuing into the future.

The poor global financial outlook is also putting pressure on consumers. Most vertical farms grow herbs, shoots, and other leafy salad greens. Leafy greens are the industry’s favorite produce because they grow quickly under LEDs, have a short shelf life, and have a high price point. But with inflation high, consumers may prefer to forego expensive vertical-grown herbs for something more budget-friendly. This is especially true for European vertical farms. The European market is a difficult place for vertical farming, van Rijswick says, because there is so much competition from crops grown in fields or greenhouses.

Vertical farms may have a better chance of survival if they look further afield into countries where energy is cheap and it is difficult to grow crops outside. The obvious place is the Middle East. The Gulf Cooperation Council group of countries comprising Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates imports about 85% of all food and 56% of vegetables. As we choose new markets to expand into and establish farms, we will look where there is an increased need for food production and food security, Infarm founder Erez Galonska said at the Vertical Farming Congress in Abu Dhabi on December 14. The world’s largest vertical farm opened in Dubai earlier this year. The facility is nearly three times the size of the Infarms Bedford grow center and supplies leafy greens to the Emirates and local stores.

Outside the Middle East, vertical farms may have a harder time making themselves useful. In 2020, Ben Pieterse co-founded a vertical farming startup called Glowfarms. He raised 750,000 ($799,000), enough to build a proof-of-concept farm in the Netherlands. But while Pieterse was attempting to raise $5 million ($5.3 million) for a commercial-scale pilot farm, an energy crisis began to set in. Initially, he budgeted 0.07 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for electricity costs, but as prices continued to rise, he had to revise his estimate to 0.40 per kWh. His attempts to raise money began to fail, and in early November he shut down the startup. The current situation is very bad for vertical farming, he says.

