Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for children due to risk of asphyxiation; Two deaths reported





Washington, D.C. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the United States and Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, announce the recall of approximately 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets, where a young child can become entangled by unzipping and stepping into the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were believed to have been trapped in the weighted blanket blanket and died of asphyxiation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target has received four reports of children trapped in these weighted blankets, including the two dead.

The CPSC and Target are urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled weighted blankets and contact Target for a refund.

This recall involves Pillowfort weighted blankets. The blankets weigh 6 pounds, are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, and have a removable, waterproof, and washable cover. Blankets are available in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, grey, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink. Item Numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361 (Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Grey ), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn Pink) are printed on the fabric label attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

The weighted blankets were made in China.

Target sold the recalled weighted blankets exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com. The covers were sold from December 2018 to September 2022 for $40.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return blankets by mail or return them at any Target store. Go online to https://help.target.com/help/RedirectArticleToDetail?articleId=kA95d000000sY5c&clickSearchVar=Search+Results&searchQuery=Recalled%3A%20Target%20Childrens%20Pillowfort%20Weighted%20Blankets&articleTitle=Target+Childrens+Pillowfort+Weighted+Blankets or www .target.com and click on Recall Information, then Home Goods for more information. Target is also contacting all known buyers directly to arrange returns. The consumer will receive a $40 refund in the form of a credit to be used at Target stores or online at www.target.com, or the amount on the purchase receipt if greater. Consumers can also click on the Product Recalls tab on the Targets Facebook page for more information.

