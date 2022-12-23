Congress votes to expand US power to prosecute international war crimes





Congress in WASHINGTON gave final approval on Thursday to a bill to expand the US government’s power to prosecute international war crimes suspects who are in the United States, allowing them to be tried in federal court regardless of the nationality of the victim or perpetrator, or where the crime was committed.

Experts say the legislation, led by a bipartisan group of lawmakers amid reports that Russian forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine’s brutal conflict, brings the US legal code into line with international law and prevents states States to be seen as a potential haven for war criminals.

The bill, called the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act, now goes to President Biden. He made his way through the Senate and then the House in the hours surrounding a Wednesday night speech to Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who condemned Russian President Vladimir V. Putin for targeting civilians and urged the United States to continue to send financial and military aid in the midst of a winter assault.

By passing this vital legislation, we are sending a clear message to Vladimir Putin that perpetrators of unspeakable war crimes, such as those unfolding before our eyes in Ukraine, must be held to account, said Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat from Illinois. in a statement Thursday. Mr. Durbin, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, helped spearhead the legislation with Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, top Republicans on the panel.

Currently, federal law only allows for war crimes prosecutions if the offense was committed in the United States or if the victim or perpetrator is a US national or military member. Non-Americans who commit war crimes against other non-Americans abroad, but then enter the United States, are generally beyond the reach of the laws.

David J. Scheffer, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the Justice Department has limited options when it discovers a foreign national suspected of a war crime living in the United States. In one case, a Bosnian man accused of killing Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995 was only charged with visa fraud when US authorities learned he was living in Massachusetts in 2004 and had to be extradited to face further charges.

Similarly, the United States was only able to bring naturalization fraud charges against two former Guatemalan soldiers suspected of massacring villagers in Dos Erres in 1982, during the country’s civil war, after they were discovered alive. in the USA.

The new legislation means the United States will no longer be a sanctuary for war criminals, Scheffer said, adding that it is also a timely deterrent for all Russians, from top generals level to infantrymen, who could commit war crimes in Ukraine and then try to enter the United States, even years in the future.

Many countries are looking to the United States to see whether or not we are keeping our house in order, he said. Do we enact a national criminal law that gives us the power to prosecute genocide, to prosecute crimes against humanity, to prosecute war crimes?

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/22/us/politics/congress-war-crimes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos