UK arrivals brace for airport chaos as border guards raid begins





tea

Thousands of people arriving in Britain are urging to expect carnage at the border this Christmas as passport control officers went on strike on Friday.

Major airports, including Gatwick and Heathrow, will be thrown into chaos as about 1,000 border guards, members of the PCS union, withdraw.

The move is expected to introduce delays to around 250,000 inbound passengers during Christmas time, the airport’s busiest since 2019, when coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, could be most affected, with around 579 flights scheduled to land on Friday.

Around 10,000 passengers were due to arrive just before 7am, and British Airways’ first flight from Cape Town was scheduled to land at 4:45am.

read more

About 1,000 Border Patrol agents will strike every day from Friday through the end of the year, except for December 27 (Steve Parsons/PA).

/ PA Archives

Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports and New Haven ports are also affected. Picket lines are mounted outside.

Delays in passport checks for arriving passengers can lead to long lines and even delays in departures by trapping people on the plane.

Border Guard Operations Director Steve Dann previously conceded that volunteer soldiers and civil servants alone would not be enough to limit the chaos.

“We have a strong plan in place, but our emergency workforce will not be able to operate with the same efficiency as our regular workforce,” he said.

However, one passenger tweeted early on Friday morning, “Thanks British Army. Just passed LHR Terminal 4 much faster than usual. All desks with military staff are open. Thank you for your service. Others will follow their example as well. You must follow.

The e-passport gate remains open, but may not be available to all passengers, such as children under the age of 12.

Industrial action by road workers is also expected to continue Friday, and the national rail network will be brought to a complete halt on Christmas Eve due to the strike.

Air raids by border guards continue from December 23rd to New Year’s Eve, except for December 27th.

It is estimated that around 2 million passengers were booked to fly to affected airports during the strike.

It comes amid protracted disputes with the Interior Ministry over salaries, pensions and conditions.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka told those affected by the chaos to direct their anger at the government.

“If the government puts more money on the table, we can stop the strike tomorrow,” he said. Like many workers, border guards are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate.”

“It’s the uncertainty that worries passengers because we don’t know how a strike will affect their arrival experience,” said Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency, a travel consulting firm.

“Many are likely to face longer lines and delays during this festival, and some may be stuck on arriving aircraft before entering the terminals.

“I hope border officials can handle all passengers on a smooth and worry-free basis.”

Postmen, represented by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), are also set to strike for action on December 5, which the Royal Mail criticized as a cynical attempt to ransom Christmas.

While these workers continue their strike through Saturday, employees represented by the National Railroad, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT), Abellio London bus workers and Environment Agency workers will also launch a separate wave of action.

It follows a two-day strike by NHS workers as thousands of nurses went on strike on Tuesday and ambulance workers joined the picket line on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/border-force-pcs-strike-christmas-heathrow-airport-b1049058.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos