The army weighs the training of Ukrainians on Patriot in the United States





Kyiv has been asking for Patriot for months, but one thing that held back an American decision was the complexity of the system and the lengthy training process required to make it work. It would take a few months to train the Ukrainians to operate the Patriot, which typically takes 90 troops, the Pentagon said.

The department is discussing whether to conduct some or all of this training in the United States versus a third country, such as a US base in Europe, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss conversations sensitive.

It would make sense to do the training in the United States, most likely at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where most of the instructors and complex simulators are located, one of the officials said. Conducting the training in Europe would be feasible but presents more logistical challenges, the official said.

A DoD spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

The system, which includes several support vehicles carrying control stations, radars and generators, is unlikely to reach the battlefield for several months. The military will not transfer it to Ukraine until Ukrainians are fully trained in its use, a third DoD official said Wednesday.

It’s likely the military will move a Patriot out of storage in the United States to Ukraine, instead of removing a battery from a deployment location such as the Middle East or Europe, the official said. The latter would likely be controversial, as the batteries are in high demand around the world, especially in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries where they defend against Iranian drones and cruise missiles.

Additional advanced weapons were the focus of discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US officials during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. The Patriot is part of a massive $1.85 billion security package the Biden administration announced after it landed on Wednesday. The package also includes additional ammunition, mortars and guidance kits for aerial ammunition.

At a joint press conference with Biden at the White House, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for giving him a Patriot Defense Missile System, then quickly said he wanted more.

Biden replied: We were working on it.

While additional Patriots aren’t out of the question, the administration has been reluctant to give Ukraine longer-range weapons for fear of provoking Russia to escalate the conflict. But Kyiv maintains that it needs these weapons to maintain its momentum and hit Russian targets on the battlefield.

Biden on Wednesday dismissed the idea that sending Patriot could worsen the situation on the battlefield, arguing that it is a defensive system that will be used to shoot down Russian missiles bombarding Ukrainian infrastructure and leaving million people without electricity.

It’s not escalation, it’s defensive, Biden said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/22/military-training-ukrainians-patriot-united-states-00075284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos