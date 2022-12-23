



The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced a consultation on changes to the CfD terms and conditions on Monday (19 December).

Under this scheme, generators receive an additional payment when the market price for electricity is lower than the strike price awarded in the CfD auction.

However, the generator must pay the difference back to the plan if the market price is higher than the strike price.

The council said the CfD scheme provides developers with the flexibility to determine the start date for generating and receiving CfD payments to provide assurance in the event of unexpected construction or other unforeseen delays.

But developers are using this flexibility of postponing the CfD start date to maximize revenue from high power prices by avoiding paying for the plan at operating power plants, the newspaper said. These generators are avoiding CfD payments.

This is not the intention of flexibility within the contract, nor is it consistent with the plan’s purpose of providing certainty and stability to generators and protecting consumers.

The consultations said the proposed contract change for contracts signed after the next allocation round 5 (AR5), expected to open in March 2023, would prevent generators from delaying their CfD start date solely for commercial gain.

This will protect consumers from forgoing further CfD payments should wholesale electricity prices spike in the future, as originally intended.

Per the proposed change, the generator CfD start date must be no later than 10 business days after the facility begins commercial operations.

The final version of the CfD terms and conditions for the AR5 will be published before proceeding in 2023.

geothermal boost

In a separate development, the Energy Secretary confirmed that geothermal power would be eligible for the next CfD allocation round.

In a letter to the House Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), Lord Callanan wrote that geothermal energy is included in government considerations for the AR5 auction parameters due to be announced in January.

The letter also confirmed that the government continues to monitor the progress of geothermal heating technology to better understand its potential as part of the UK energy mix.

Committee Chair Philip Dunne MP said: The Commission heard that geothermal energy could potentially meet much of the UK’s heating and electricity needs without compromising oil and gas emissions.

But the letter alone does not send a particularly encouraging message to the sector, he added.

It is encouraging to know that geothermal power will be in the mix in the next round of contract for difference auctions, but in reality the auction parameters determine whether a geothermal power project will actually benefit from this support. The publication of these parameters in early 2023 will be a litmus test of the government’s commitment to support geothermal power by installing fence pots for geothermal-generated electricity.

Current government support for small-scale geothermal heating in the form of domestic heat pumps is welcome, but ministers must now accelerate the pace of assessing large-scale geothermal’s potential to contribute to national heating needs.

david blackman

This article was first published in the edies sister title Utility Week.

© Faversham House Ltd 2022 edie News articles may be copied or forwarded for personal use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/uk-government-moves-to-close-cfd-loophole-amid-energy-price-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

