Senator Wyden asks Tesla, GM and Ford about Chinese supply chains





Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Asked major automakers including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details on their Chinese supply chains after a study found ties between some automakers and Chinese entities in a region where US officials say forced labor exists.

Wyden sent letters to eight automakers, asking how they map their supply chains to determine if any part is tied to the region where the Uyghur minority group was allegedly abused. Wyden referred to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year and took effect in June. The bill states that imports from China’s Xinjiang region should not be allowed into the country unless the importer can convincingly prove that the products were not made with forced labor.

Wyden told the companies that the information he requested “will assist the Senate Finance Committee’s investigation into the effectiveness of United States trade efforts to address forced labor and other serious human rights abuses.” man in China”.

In a fact sheet released last year, the US State Department wrote that the Chinese government had used surveillance technology and criminal charges to help it “abduct and detain” more than a million Muslims, including Uighurs and other ethnic groups. The agency said there were as many as 1,200 “state-run internment camps” in Xinjiang where forced labor is used.

A representative of the Chinese Embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but China has previously denied the use of forced labor, despite the UN special rapporteur’s findings to the contrary. contemporary slavery.

In the letters, Wyden referenced a report released this month by the Helena Kennedy Center for International Justice at Sheffield Hallam University that found links between Chinese companies operating in the Xinjiang region and automakers. who use their products.

The senator asked Tesla, GM, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Toyota and Volkswagen how they track parts manufacturing supply chains in other countries like Mexico or Canada to determine whether there were ties to Xinjiang.

Wyden also asked the automakers if they planned to leave the Xinjiang region and if they had ever terminated or threatened to terminate a relationship with a supplier or contractor over its ties to the region. He requested additional information on all shipments to automakers that were seized by border authorities.

GM said after the report that it monitors its global supply chain and conducts due diligence, “particularly when we identify or are made aware of potential violations of law, our agreements or our policies.” The automaker said it uses its Supplier Code of Conduct, guided by the United Nations Global Compact, to “investigate issues, substantiate allegations, establish facts and act quickly to determine the appropriate solution on a case-by-case basis.” cases, up to and including the termination of business relations.

GM also said it has a “robust” Supplier Code of Conduct and Terms of Use that “clearly sets out our prohibition against the use of child labor or any other form of forced or involuntary labor, abusive treatment of employees or corrupt business practices in procurement”. of goods and services to GM. »

A spokesperson for Stellantis said the company “takes these matters very seriously” and is reviewing Wyden’s letter and the study he referred to.

“Building strong and responsible supply chains is an important goal for us,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We monitor compliance with our Code of Conduct and respect for human rights by our suppliers by requiring contractual commitments and continuous evaluation.”

A Honda spokesperson said in a statement that the company “expects our suppliers to follow our global sustainability guidelines as they relate to labor” and that the company “will work with policy makers. on these important issues.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment, noting that the company just received the letter. The other automakers named in this article did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I recognize that automobiles contain many parts from around the world and are subject to complex supply chains,” Wyden wrote. “However, this recognition cannot cause the United States to compromise its fundamental commitment to uphold human rights and American law.”

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Xinjiang cotton: Why boycotting it is easier said than done

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/22/senator-wyden-asks-tesla-gm-ford-about-chinese-supply-chains.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos