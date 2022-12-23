HR Magazine – The Skills Gap: The UK Needs One Million Immigrants A Year





According to the think tank Social Market Foundation (SMF), sustained immigration rates of 1.1 million per year post-pandemic could be key to solving the UK’s tech crisis.

Younger migrant workers from more populous countries could be the salvation of the UK economy, with ONS data from August to October pointing to a 565,000 shortfall in the number of people working or looking for work in the UK. do. SMF report, resolution path.

Skill Shortage and Immigration:

2023 predictions for UK immigration policy as skills shortage widens

Relaxed immigration rules could benefit the UK labor market.

Employers Addressing Skills Shortages by Recruiting, Not Training

SMF senior research fellow Jonathan Thomas said current estimates of immigration levels, which are projected to fall from current highs of around 1 million, are inaccurate.

Thanks to strong demand in the less-skilled and aging UK and large supplies from fast-growing countries with close ties to the UK, such as India and Nigeria, the UK could see high levels of immigration continuing in the medium to long term.

He said: Current high levels of immigration may become the norm, not the exception.

In the longer term, India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Bangladesh have the potential to attract far more people to the UK than the EU’s small and stagnant population, with Britain’s deep historical links to some of the world’s most populous countries. It is realistically possible.

Gary McIndoe, managing partner at immigration law firm Latitude Law, agreed with Thomas.

In an interview with HR magazine, he said: [up 435,000 in 2022 on 2021] Due to pandemic restrictions on world travel, the UK’s job market shows no signs of losing appetite for workers of all skill levels, despite the slowing economy.

McIndoe believes the 2023 numbers will be largely the same.

He added that many UK companies of all sectors and sizes are finding that sponsorship licenses, which give them the ability to employ non-resident labor, are an integral part of their HR plans.

Victoria Short, CEO of Recruiter Randstad UK, told HR magazine that the UK should welcome any approach that helps alleviate the talent shortage.

She said: With over a million vacancies currently available, there are several sectors suffering from a massive skills shortage. Nursing vacancies exceed 100,000. Hospitality vacancies exceed 150,000. Social welfare vacancies increased to 150,000. Vacancies in this sector have been growing steadily over the years, a trend that has continued for a decade and has been around since before Brexit.

Short added that the number of nursing students has increased in the past year for the first time in a generation, but it will take time for this talent to emerge.

She said: In the meantime, the UK would benefit from relaxing immigration rules to help our frontline services.

To ensure that opportunities created by high immigration are not wasted, the report recommended new policies, including establishing technology partnerships with immigrant home countries.

One important factor, however, is the public response to rising immigration.

Not long after The Sun published an article comparing refugees to cockroaches, the British media began to change its attitude towards migrants, including in 2015 UN Human Rights Representative Zeid Raad Al Hussein urging the UK to curb hate speech in the press. He was often criticized for this.

SMF Commissioner James Kirkup said:

We need a deeper, richer national debate about what that means and how we can approach migration issues in a way that meets our economic needs and acknowledges the concerns that some people have about demographic change.

McIndoe was likewise cautious about how increased migration levels would be perceived by the public.

He added: SMF Director James Kirkup has called for a deeper, richer national debate on immigration, but given the refusal of major political parties to face the obvious truths, from labor shortages to small boat crossings, he seems unlikely to be paying attention.

The SMF report Routes to Resolution can be read in full here.

