A winter storm and intense cold hit the United States





A man wades through floodwaters to try to retrieve his truck along the Hudson River in Piermont, New York on December 23. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents of the “epic statewide risk” of wintry weather this weekend.

“I called it a kitchen sink storm because it throws everything but the kitchen sink at us,” Hochul said at a Friday afternoon news conference. “We had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures and whatever mother nature could throw at us this weekend.”

High winds and rain have already been reported across the state, and now officials are bracing for heavy snowfall and record wind speeds, the state’s transportation commissioner said during the press conference.

There have been more than 100,000 power outages statewide, including about 27,000 in Erie County and 15,000 in Monroe County, Hochul said.

“If you lose power, it will be dangerously cold,” said Jackie Bray, commissioner of homeland security and state emergency services. Bray told residents facing outages to seek heated shelters provided by certain counties.

“Please don’t assume you can withstand this cold overnight without warmth,” she said. “You may not be able to.”

Impacts by region: “We are seeing incredibly dangerous, dangerous and life-threatening high winds, blinding snowstorms, hitting western New York in real time,” Hochul said, explaining that the region was affected. both by the national storm and by a lake. – storm effect.

She said the winds around the Buffalo Skyway were nearly 80 mph stronger than the 1977 blizzard.

Parts of Long Island and New York have experienced coastal flooding of up to 3 feet, which is beginning to subside, although more rain is expected in the region, Hochul said.

Bray said the main danger in the city will be low temperatures, windy conditions and ice, with a flash freeze expected later in the day.

Hochul said the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, northern part of the country and the southern part saw rain and high winds, with snow also reported in the latter two regions, but no issues. major has been reported.

Transportation impacts: A flash freeze has already hit the western part of the state and is expected to impact eastern regions as well, leading to widespread travel restrictions, Hochul said.

“The roads are going to look like a skating rink, and your tires can’t handle that,” she said.

Hochul said in some areas, like Erie County, the commercial vehicle driving ban has been extended to all roads and some roads are closed.

“We really want everyone to stay off the roads,” Bray said. “Roads are going to be icy across the state. This will continue until tomorrow, at least, before this all subsides.”

Some roads and railroads closed Friday due to flooding have reopened as the water recedes, officials said. Bray urged travelers to take public transit instead of driving, saying the weather should no longer disrupt those transit options.

Hochul said she doesn’t expect New York airports to close, though high winds could potentially change that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/winter-storm-christmas-weather-forecast-12-23-2022/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos