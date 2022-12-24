Massive winter storm in the United States leaves millions without power and cancels vacation plans | American News





The winter storm that forecasters have dubbed Elliott intensified into a bombshell cyclone near the Great Lakes on Friday, bringing high winds and blizzard conditions from the northern Plains to the west and north of the state of New York City, as well as life-threatening flooding, sudden frosts, and travel chaos as it came.

More than 4,600 flights have been canceled as of 3 p.m., in addition to 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, tying up tens of thousands of vacationers at airports with limited expectations for further progress, according to FlightAware.

The storm, estimated to be 2,000 miles wide, produced snow and plummeting temperatures, knocking out power from Texas to Maine. Authorities ordered cars off the road as US forecasters warned of potentially crippling impacts in the center and east of the country.

The arrival of the Arctic blast caused widespread disruption to public services, with more than 1.5 million households estimated without power. At the White House, after Joe Biden was briefed on Elliot, the President said: It’s not like a snowy day when you were a kid. It’s something serious.

About 200 million people in the 48 contiguous states were subject to extreme weather warnings, said forecaster Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service (NWS). An advisory warned that the powerful cold front would engulf the eastern United States tonight with widespread dangerous cold that is expected to continue across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States over the holiday weekend.

Rapid drops in temperature, sometimes 50 degrees or more colder than the day before, Oravec told The Associated Press. It’s a pretty powerful system.

The sudden drop in temperatures was accompanied by strong winds. A gust of 79 mph was recorded in downtown Buffalo, New York, where snowfall produced a rare sighting of zero visibility at the airport.

There are people in Buffalo saying it’s one of the worst storms they’ve ever seen, said city mayor Byron W Brown. Buffalo is used to dealing with normal snowfall. We are doing well, but it is certainly a very difficult storm.

In Ohio, what was described as a high casualty incident was declared on Interstate 75 after more than 100 vehicles piled into the conditions. The Memphis, Tennessee, police department said a man found Friday on Union Avenue died from exposure to freezing weather.

New Jersey officials have warned drivers to stay off the roads as temperatures plummet. Utility vehicles and motorcycles have been removed from some major roads and highways.

From Portland, Oregon, where Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency, to Long Island, New York, weather alerts have become the norm ahead of the holidays. In the northeast, heavy rain on Thursday evening caused flooding that is expected to freeze quickly.

In Tennessee, electric authorities have asked customers to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible without reducing safety after severe localized voltage drops and intermittent blackouts were recorded.

Forecasters had said the scale of the weather pattern was almost unprecedented in its magnitude, exposing more than 200 million people, or about 60% of the US population, to some sort of winter advisory or warning. The weather services map represents one of the largest spans of winter weather warnings and advisories ever recorded, forecasters said.

Tens of thousands of homes were without power and governors in at least 13 states drew up emergency response plans, including National Guard deployments, for the holiday weekend, with heavy snowfall and ice creating hazardous road conditions and some stranded drivers.

Temperatures in Colorado on Thursday fell to a record low of -9F (-22.7C) from 42F (5.5C), while Cheyenne, Wyoming recorded its biggest temperature drop in an hour, plunging from 43F to 3F in 30 minutes.

The NWS said temperatures of -50F to -70F were possible over the weekend in parts of the United States, warning that even in major metropolitan areas such as Des Moines, Iowa, frostbite could become a hazard. important.

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ahead of one of the busiest travel times of the year, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said more than 112 million people plan to travel 80 km or more from home between December 23 and December 2. January.

Even though fleets of snowplows and salt trucks were deployed across the United States, the driving was extremely dangerous and even deadly. Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said a van driver died Thursday after losing control on icy streets and flipping into a creek.

In Kentucky, three people have died on the roads, Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning. Beshear said the state National Guard was delivering blankets to Kentucky State Police for distribution to drivers stranded on Interstate 71 and escorting some to shelters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an emergency, saying the threat of flooding and ice jams blocking rivers would wreak havoc on our community. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called it a unique and dangerous situation.

In Georgia, where temperatures in the north are expected to hit -12C, with sub-zero wind chills, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is expecting weather we haven’t seen in a while. decade or more.

More than half of the so-called lower 48 states, from Washington to Florida, are subject to winter weather warnings, including wind chill advisories affecting about 135 million people, said Ashton Robinson Cook of the forecast center of meteorological services.

Travel conditions, already poor in the Great Plains region, are expected to deteriorate in the Midwest and Great Lakes region as the cold front moves east, bringing more than a foot of snow and conditions whiteout expected in some areas.

The NWS described the storm as a unique weather event, saying more than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days. Florida is expected to experience its coldest Christmas in 30 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/23/us-weather-bomb-cyclone-us-christmas-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos