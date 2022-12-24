LadBaby Makes UK Chart History with Christmas Number 1 for 5 Years in a Row | Ent & Art News





LadBaby’s reinterpretation of Band Aid’s “Do They Know it’s Christmas” earned them their fifth Christmas number one.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne have collaborated with many celebrities, including MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis and a track titled “Food Aid.”

Leading up to Christmas, the track sold over 65,000 copies, making it the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

The 1984 classic by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure has been reworked by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge.

LadBaby has been at the top for the past four years with its sausage roll-themed parody. We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020), and Sausage Rolls For Everyone (2021) with Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

With this year’s festival win, they became the first to have five Christmas number ones, ahead of The Beatles with four and the Spice Girls with three.

100% of the proceeds go to charity, with half the money going to the Trussell Trust, a food bank charity, and half going to the Band Aid Trust.

Image: LadBaby made chart history

The couple said, “Unbelievable! We are number one. The charity has been number one for five years in a row. How did they do this again?

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past five years. A huge apology to The Beatles and all their fans… I’m sorry!

“Charity wins. Trussell Trust is back at #1 for Christmas!

“Thank you to everyone who downloaded, everyone who believed in us and brought us a little Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes friends!”

Second place is Wham! Coincidentally, when both were released in 1984, they were originally topped by Band Aid records.

In 3rd place is YouTube supergroup Sidemen following their festive rap record “Christmas Drillings” to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, a perennial Christmas fixture since its 1994 release, in 4th place.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s ‘Merry Christmas’, which debuted last year, ranked fifth.

The best album spot of the year went to Taylor Swift’s Midnights, beating out festival favorites Cliff Richard and Michael Buble.

Image: Martin Lewis, Founder of Celebrity Group Lookalike LadBaby and MoneySavingExpert

christmas top ten

Food Aid – LadBabyLast Christmas – Wham!Christmas Drillings – SidemenAll I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah CareyMerry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton JohnEscapism – RAYE & 070 ShakeF*** The Tories – The KuntsRockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda LeeLet Go – Central CeeFirebabe – Stormzy

