UK passport control strike warns air travel delays





LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) – London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports reported no major disruption, though passengers at British airports were warned of delays after passport control officers left the country on the first day of the strike, which is set to last until the new year.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said more than 1,000 border guards employed by the government were expecting a strike.

They are following nurses, paramedics and workers in the rail and postal sectors in the biggest wave of industrial action on pay and working conditions in the UK in decades.

The union said it offered border guards a 2% wage increase, well below the 10.7% inflation rate in November.

Border Protection apologized for the disruption to travelers entering the UK and said it was working with partners in the travel industry to support the influx of passengers and goods.

“During the strike, travelers should be prepared for chaos,” said chief operating officer Steve Dan.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, reported “minimal waits” in arrivals halls.

“Immigration offices are flowing freely as border guards and military contingents are providing good service,” the spokesperson said.

Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest city, said passengers should expect longer wait times at passport control between Friday and the end of the year.

“We expect some disruptions, but flights, arrivals and departures are operating normally and we expect them to continue,” Adam Jones, head of passenger operations, told Sky News.

Ahead of the strike action, which will run through Dec. 31 but not Dec. 27, the government said it was training soldiers and civil servants at airports and ports to help with staff passport control.

