US House Passes Massive $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill | Government News





The US House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown, which is expected to come into effect at midnight in Washington DC (0500 GMT Saturday ).

The spending bill survived a Republican-led adjournment motion, dropping from 225 to 201 along party lines. One of the last major acts of the Democratic-led Congress, it is now heading for the office of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The US Senate previously approved the measure on Thursday. Passing the bills through both houses of Congress helps avert a shutdown that would have furloughed government workers and shuttered non-essential services.

Remember what Pelosi said about Obamacare: “You have to pass it to find out what’s in it.” It’s exactly the same thing. Democrats waited until the last minute in a lame Congress to throw a 4,000-page, $2 trillion bill into the lap of the American people. https://t.co/2RUI08VXbl

Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 23, 2022

The bipartisan funding bill advances our nation’s key priorities and caps a year of historic bipartisan progress for the American people, US President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday, adding that he would sign the bill into law as soon as possible. that it would reach my office.

The package includes a 10% increase in military spending, bringing the US military budget to $858 billion, as well as $772.5 billion for various domestic programs and $45 billion in additional military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and NATO allies.

Republican members of the House hammered the 4,155-page spending bill on Friday, with California Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling it a monstrosity.

McCarthy is set to become Speaker of the House when Republicans take control of the House next year, following a 2022 midterm election that tipped the majority in their favor.

He will replace current Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently announced she will be stepping down as House Democratic leader.

He was sad to hear the Minority Leader say that this legislation is the most shameful thing to see in the House in this Congress, Pelosi said Friday, responding to McCarthy’s comments. I can’t help wondering: Had he forgotten January 6?

House Republicans had hoped to delay voting on the spending bill until they took control next year. Ahead of Friday’s vote, some party members criticized that the bill would increase the national debt and worsen inflation.

Some Republican lawmakers have also expressed frustration at the $45 billion price tag for another round of aid to Ukraine as the country continues to struggle with the Russian invasion.

While US support for Ukraine enjoys strong bipartisan backing, McCarthy said the Republican majority will not issue a blank check for Ukraine in the future.

Another California Republican, Mike Garcia, hit out at fellow House members for not being physically present during the day’s vote, as they had been during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the week. .

The fact that this week we had more members of Congress listening to a speech by a president of a foreign country than voting on our entire country’s annual operating budget is chilling. We have to do better, he said.

During his trip to the United States, Zelenskyy said he was confident that American support would continue.

Getting less attention was a 10% increase in the country’s military spending, taking the military budget to a record $858 billion from $740 billion last year. Spending on national programs also increased by about 6%.

Another $40 billion has been set aside for disaster relief programs for communities across the country struggling to recover from drought, floods, wildfires and other events.

The spending bill is expected to be the last major piece of legislation passed before the new Congress meets in January. While the Republican Party is expected to control the House, the Democrats will retain a slim majority in the Senate.

The divided Congress is expected to end hopes that the Biden administration will be able to make progress on the most ambitious aspects of the Democratic parties’ agenda, such as immigration reform and gun control.

Over the past two years, the Democratic majority in both houses of Congress has been torn by divisions, as conservative-leaning members have halted initiatives on issues such as voting rights and climate change.

However, the party has successfully passed important bills making investments in infrastructure, the US technology sector and the fight against climate change.

