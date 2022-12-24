Warning of long queues as millions hit UK roads for the Christmas break | road transport





As millions of people embark on the journey to spend Christmas with friends and family, motorists are being warned to prepare for long lines.

A severe traffic warning has been issued. The RAC, which expects 7.9 million leisure trips across the UK on Friday and Christmas Eve combined, has issued a warning about the expansion of the M25.

In the clockwise section between junction 7 of the M23 and junction 16 of the M40, congestion is expected to peak at 12:30pm on Friday with a possible delay of around 50 minutes.

Other roads where long lines are expected on Friday include the M60 near Manchester, the M6 ​​in North West England and the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Junction 4 on the M20 heading west from Kent remains closed on Friday morning after serious clashes on Thursday. State Highway said vehicles diverted to exit and entry slippery roads, causing three miles of congestion and at least 45-minute delays.

Motorists in Wales and southern England are also facing heavy rain, which the Met Office said Friday afternoon would spread as far north as southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The pressure on the road ahead of Christmas is exacerbated by strike action.

AA said Friday will be the busiest day on the road this week, with around 16.9 million trips across the UK. An additional 16.6 million trips are expected on Christmas Eve.

At Network Rail, a strike by thousands of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers’ unions (RMT) can add to congestion and end train service at 3pm on Saturdays. The overtime ban is also causing major disruptions to services from many operators on Friday, including Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway and South Western Railway.

The RAC said roads would be most congested between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, the last working day before Christmas. Transportation analytics firm Inrix expects travel times to be around 14% longer compared to the same period last year.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

Motorists are advised to avoid these roads during this time if possible or to delay driving after 7pm tonight when traffic is expected to be light.

Even one vehicle breakdown is likely to add to the queue, so drivers are advised to complete a few pre-drive checks, especially before setting off, to ensure oil and coolant levels are correct and tire treads are sufficient and properly inflated.

Jack Cousens, AA’s Head of Roads Policy, said:

Railroad strikes have convinced more people to travel by car this year, and while hundreds of miles of road work have been removed to alleviate the pain, it may not be enough to keep queues away.

Inrix Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said:

