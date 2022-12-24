How John Fetterman will fit into the US Senate.





For nearly two years, John Fetterman was a political celebrity playing in one of the most watched and well-funded Senate races.

Now he’s a future senator with a temporary office in a colorless conference room in the basement of a Senate office building. You can find it in front of the stationery.

It’s not a part of the building that people tend to venture into, said Fettermans chief of staff Adam Jentleson. This is the life of a freshman senator, and we are basically at the bottom of the food chain.

Fetterman’s new life as a Senate rookie requires a lot of adjustments.

As is tradition with incoming freshmen, he must wait for senior members to move into their offices before being granted permanent residency, likely in the spring or early summer. In the meantime, he prepares to be sworn in on Jan. 3, as his colleagues and supporters watch to see what kind of lawmaker the former small-town mayor is becoming on Capitol Hill.

Fetterman has been an advocate for union rights, marijuana legalization, and criminal justice reform. But he often campaigned in broad strokes and on themes promising, for example, to fight for the union way of life and forgotten communities. Now Fetterman, who has no legislative voting record, will have to detail his vision as he weighs the trade-offs and compromises that come with crafting laws in Congress. Which problems could he prioritize and which ones will remain on the back burner? Where will he agree to give and receive and where will he stand firm? What committees will he sit on, which ones can determine the areas he can most directly act on?

There is also the question of style. Will the often hot-headed lieutenant governor be outspoken in Washington? Or rather an apprentice of fellow Pennsylvania Democrat Senator Bob Casey? It’s the first time in decades that the state has had two Democratic senators, which could mean more liberal judicial appointments for the state’s federal judges.

He’s got guts and hell for standing up for good causes, said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), who campaigned with Fetterman and became one of the party’s most outspoken blue-collar supporters. Hell defends the workers first.

Fetterman boasted of being an unconventional candidate, despite a fairly typical political background, longtime mayor, then lieutenant governor. But his Carhartt hoodies and shorts have fans captivated, with many wondering how he fits into the golden rotunda.

On his first trip to the Capitol since his election, Fetterman wore his only suit (Jentleson said the senator-elect intended to buy more) and made headlines. The media fascination had Fetterman’s aides rolling their eyes.

Seeing the photo was like seeing socks on a rooster, said Ross Baker, Senate historian and professor of political science at Rutgers University.

While jackets and ties are expected for senators on the floor, many have found ways to flash their style Westerns in cowboy boots and ties, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in Puma sneakers.

But Baker said Fetterman’s suit certainly signals his respect for the office. I think he understands it’s important to get in.

There is a tradition that incoming senators keep a low profile no matter how small their backgrounds, which Hillary Clinton and others honored.

But that custom has been upended in recent years by brash freshmen who have tried to stand out early, especially the senses. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.).

Jentleson, a former senior aide to former Majority Leader Harry Reid (D., Nev.), has taken a close look at the inner workings of the Senate and the negotiations that keep the body moving. He predicted that Fetterman would fit into the job easily.

There’s value in learning how the place works and building relationships and taking it one step at a time, Jentleson said.

Boldness comes with some risk, Baker said. You can irritate your colleagues. I think there is a desire to avoid people who are clearly demonstrating.

At the same time, social media has allowed some senators to wield outsized influence, and it’s a place where Fetterman thrives.

The good thing about being known like him is that often there are issues that haven’t really surfaced that he can help bring to light, said Sen. Cory Booker (D. , NJ), another former mayor who arrived in the Senate with a national following. If you light things up, you could often shame people into doing things.

Because of Fetterman’s star power, Booker said, Hell could highlight the struggles of people that are often overlooked or the challenges Americans face that this place really needs to address.

Jentleson called Fetterman’s relative stardom a blessing and a curse.

It brings the ability to have influence, but it can also be a trap as it can be a source of jealousy if you are seen as someone who doesn’t work hard, who doesn’t deliver for the greater good or who is a team player. Were very aware of this.

Fetterman also joins an organization that has long enjoyed its tradition or at least its appearance of collegiality. But as lieutenant governor, Fetterman has been criticized, including by some fellow Democrats, for being brusque and sometimes indifferent to the opinions of others. (His supporters say he’s just shy and some of his edge has softened since his stroke in May.)

It’s different from being an executive, Booker said. You build relationships on both sides of the aisle and get things done.

One factor that could keep Fetterman’s debut more subdued is his continued recovery from his stroke and lasting auditory processing issues. While many senators make the news in hallway scrums, where reporters spray them with questions, Fetterman is unlikely to be able to participate in those interactions, at least not immediately.

But Jentleson said the office has already begun working with the Senate on closed-captioning technology, and Fetterman has mingled with colleagues with and without captioning assistance.

He said Fetterman, who campaigned to be the Democrats’ 51st vote, will approach the job as a team player, much like Casey (who he says Fetterman enjoys a bromance with).

Casey said Fetterman would be well served in Washington by the strong bond he’s established with Pennsylvanians back home.

People expect you to listen to them and to understand their struggles as best you can, to understand what they’re up against every day, Casey said. John has shown not only a willingness to do so, but also a solid record of listening to people and fighting for them. Her personal history with her health issues makes that bond with people even stronger.

Some of the adaptations are more related to everyday life: understanding the rhythms of the Senate and how to manage your time away from home. Casey and his wife, Terese, had dinner with Fetterman and Gisele the Monday after the election, the senator said.

Fetterman’s wife and three children will live in Braddock while the new senator travels to Washington.

We just tried to give him a taste of Senate life, Casey said. How many days are you in Washington and what it may mean for your family.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.), noted that he and Fetterman are both former mayors and former lieutenant governors (not a big club).

Mayors are real people on the ground. Mayors are also the kind of people who will say, yes, this bill looks good, but let me tell you, when you try to implement it in a place where people live and work, it doesn’t won’t work so well, Kaine said.

Sean Damon, organizing director of the Amistad Law Project, a civil rights legal group for prisoners, hopes Fetterman will work with Booker to push for second-chance legislation.

Damon said more than 6,000 people are serving life or virtual life sentences in federal prison, some for decades-old drug convictions.

Last year, we saw him relentlessly attacked for his role on the Clemency Board, Damon said. He’s stayed strong and I think that’s a big window into the kind of person he is and how he will rule.

Marijuana legalization advocates are also watching (and this is another issue where Fetterman and his New Jersey neighbor Booker have common ground). Pennsylvanians have made it clear they want the ban to end, said Randal Meyer, executive director of the Global Cannabis Trade Alliance. And it’s high time they got a senator in DC to get that ball rolling.

Disability activists also said they hoped Fetterman would not only become a public face for stroke survivors, but also a visible sign of accessibility and accommodation.

Jentleson was a mom on the committees Fetterman hopes to be on. He acknowledged that in a divided government, Fetterman will have to find creative ways to deliver on his promises. He might not learn of his committee assignments until the start of the new year.

Shaping the justice system is probably one of the most important things the Senate can do in the next two years, and with two Democrats in power, there’s a chance the federal bench in Pennsylvania will become more liberal.

For many years, Pennsylvania’s divided senatorial delegation negotiated appointments for district court vacancies. The party of presidents chose three candidates and the other side won one, all subject to bipartisan approval. Now, Casey and Fetterman can work with the White House without the constraints of bipartisan negotiations, potentially allowing them to move faster and appoint more liberal justices.

Judicial choices will certainly reflect his own, his ideology and his views, Jentleson said of Fetterman.

As Fetterman takes office, there are three federal court openings: one in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and two in the Intermediate District.

Then there are the day-to-day challenges: managing a sprawling staff and offices across the state, as well as the work of constituents to help Pennsylvanians solve problems caught in the federal bureaucracy.

The Fettermans team hired Philadelphian Joe Pierce to run the affairs of its statewide offices and Elizabeth Casertano as regional manager in the West. Fettermans’ Senate office has 50 positions to hire in about two weeks, Jentleson said. They are also evaluating where statewide offices will be. Eventually, there will be the matter of moving to a permanent location complete with Braddock decor.

But for now the basement has its advantages, Jentleson said it was near the Dirksen cafeteria, a common meeting place. And it has a certain history. Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Georgia) used the space during their transitions to the Senate, Jentleson said.

So he has a good pedigree.

