We need pro-trans laws across the UK.





Scotland’s changes have been criticized by Reem Alsalem, the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

Ms Alsalem added that while Scotland had an opportunity to set an example on how to resolve tensions between rights and manage risks in an effective manner, the Scottish Parliament decided to bypass the opportunity.

On Friday, the Equal and Human Rights Commission said: Our view is that the existing legal framework provides the right balance that best protects everyone.

Minister for Women’s Equality, Kemi Badenoch, has warned that changes in Scotland will affect the functioning of equality laws across the country, and said the government is looking at provisions that will urge it to be reviewed and allow MSPs to address these issues.

Scotland Minister Alister Jack said on Thursday that the government was considering invoking section 35 of the Scottish Act 1998 to block the change.

The measure, which has never been used before, allows Westminster to block Scottish legislation if it is deemed to adversely affect the law over which the UK Parliament has ultimate jurisdiction. It has the potential to spark another bitter constitutional confrontation between London and Edinburgh.

On Friday Mr Sunak said: Many people are concerned about the impact this new legislation in Scotland will have on the safety of women and children.

So I think it makes perfect sense for the UK government to look at that, understand what the consequences are for the safety of women and children in the rest of the UK, and then decide what the appropriate course of action is.

Binning, who runs the Respect My Sex if You Want My X campaign with Sex Matters and Women Uniting, said Labor’s failure to heed her concerns means that many women on the left now feel like politically homeless. said it does.

Labor did not provide details about how it would protect single-gender spaces while allowing people to choose their legal gender.

