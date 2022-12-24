Border guards strike braces travelers for suffering at Britain’s busiest airport | british news





Hundreds of thousands of air passengers today face possible delays as border guards are among the latest to go on strike.

More than 1,000 employees impact immigration checkpoints at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports and the New Haven port in East Sussex.

The public and commercial services (PCS) strike by union members employed by the Department of the Interior will last into the early hours of Boxing Day, with another round from December 28 through early New Year’s Eve.

More than 10,000 flights are scheduled to land at the airport during this time, and more than 250,000 passengers arriving on Friday have been warned of expected delays.

The airport said most departing flights would not be affected, although some arriving passengers, particularly those unable to use eGates, could experience delays.

Royal Mail employees are also scheduled to go on strike today, the fifth day of this month. The Royal Mail said it was “a cynical attempt to hold Christmas for ransom”.

The company has estimated that the strike, which will continue on Christmas Eve, has already cost £100m.

Road workers in London and the South East will continue a four-day strike that began on Thursday.

Workers who plan, design, build, operate and maintain roads are following the steps of their colleagues in Yorkshire and the Humber in northwest and northeast England.

Hundreds of thousands of workers are on strike during the winter as union members try to raise wages in line with inflation to protect them from a cost-of-living crisis.

Railroad union strikes on Christmas Eve

Railway workers, represented by the RMT union, will strike from 6pm Saturday until 6am on 27 December, while the East Midlands Railway will be affected by the Union strike on 23rd and 24th December.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency workers are on strike today and tomorrow in North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber, with more strikes expected in other parts of the country in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of Abellio-hired bus drivers in south and west London are set to strike tomorrow on December 27 and 31, followed by an eight-day wage dispute in January.

They have already taken 10 days of action in the last two months.

Another January strike for NHS workers

Earlier this week, NHS workers went on strike, followed by nurses on Tuesday and ambulance workers on Wednesday.

Pat Cullen, Chancellor of the Royal College of Nursing in England, said that if we do not hear from Health Minister Steve Barclay by Thursday, we will announce a further strike date in January.

“The public, like me, is clearly aware that the way the government avoids further strikes is for the government to stop repeating the same clichés and come forward to make meaningful negotiations with me,” she said.

The government refused to negotiate a salary, claiming it was following the recommendations of an independent wage review body.

Ambulance workers, represented by Unison, have already announced additional strikes, and workers in London, Yorkshire, Northwest, Northeast and Southwest went on strike on 11 January and 23 January.

On December 21st, approximately 25,000 ambulance workers from Unison, Unite and GMB unions went on a coordinated strike action, the largest strike in 30 years.

GMB members of nine ambulance trusts are also preparing to strike on 28 December, with 1,000 Welsh ambulance union members set to announce a strike date for the new year.

“Only through dialogue will this conflict end,” Unison executive director Christina McAnea said.

NHS trust leaders warned that Christmas could be one of the toughest the health service has ever seen, threatening that the strike would exacerbate an “already very difficult situation”.

Last week in the UK, one in four ambulance patients waited more than an hour before being delivered to hospital A&E teams, latest figures show.

