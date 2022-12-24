UK braces for new series of strikes in new year





Britain faces a new wave of strikes in the new year as nurses, ambulance workers and railway workers prepare to strike over wages.

The PCS union, which represents striking officials, including border guards, warned on Friday that industrial action would escalate if the government continued to refuse to negotiate wages.

With the RMT Railways union organizing a strike on Christmas Eve, Brits are bracing for a travel disruption during the festival. This means UK roads are likely to be much busier than usual.

Rishi Sunak is fighting a series of strikes across the public and private sectors as workers respond to the cost of living crisis by demanding higher wages.

The prime minister, who has argued that public-sector payroll restrictions were necessary to curb high inflation, said Friday he was saddened and disappointed by the level of disruption caused by industrial action.

I added that we want to keep inflation down, and part of that we have to take responsibility for when setting public sector payrolls.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka has warned that there will be months of strikes across civil servants if the government refuses to discuss this year’s wage agreement with unions.

Unless the government moves around the negotiating table, what you will see in January is a huge escalation of these measures across public officials and the rest of our economy, he told the BBC.

The Royal College of Nursing, which organized the nurses’ strike last week and Tuesday, announced further strikes in the UK on 18 and 19 January.

RCN said ministers could avoid further strikes by agreeing to take part in talks on an NHS payroll agreement this year.

RCN Secretary-General Pat Cullen said the government had a chance to end the conflict before Christmas, but instead they decided to push the nursing staff out into the cold once again in January.

RCN is asking for a 19% salary increase. In July, the government accepted an independent review body’s recommendation that most NHS workers in the UK received flat pay increases of 1,400 going back to April. This represents an increase of about 4% in the average base salary.

In Scotland, where RCN members voted overwhelmingly to reject the Scottish government’s offer to raise average salaries by 7.5 per cent, unions are set to announce a strike date in the new year.

Meanwhile, the GMB union, which represents ambulance workers, has canceled strikes scheduled for December 28 in England and Wales, saying they do not want to worry the public over Christmas.

However, the Unison union, representing ambulance workers, announced a strike on January 11 at the same time as the planned strike.

Ambulance unions are demanding pay rises that at least match inflation.

Health Minister Steve Barclay accused the unions of announcing additional joint strikes in January to cause maximum chaos at a time when the NHS was already under extreme pressure.

The latest data from NHS UK shows that around 35,000 surgical and outpatient appointments have been canceled since the NHS strike began last week. Health leaders are increasingly concerned about the cumulative impact on the already severely extended NHS.

Saffron Cordery, interim CEO of NHS Providers, which represents health agencies across the country, said stopping the ambulance strike next week would postpone the chaos into the new year, an extremely difficult time even under normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, border guards began eight-day airstrikes on six British airports, including London’s Heathrow, on Friday.

The government has conscripted soldiers to protect immigration officers who strike and warn travelers flying into airports to prepare for delays in immigration.

PCS has strongly criticized the government’s 2% salary proposal for border guards this year and is asking for 10%.

On the railroad, RMT members will launch a new strike on payroll at 6pm on Christmas Eve. An overtime ban will cause chaos for the remainder of December and further strikes are planned for January.

Edmund King, president of the AA Motor Group, said motorists faced a traffic nightmare before Christmas.

Additional reporting by Jennifer Williams of Manchester and Lukanyo Mnyanda of Edinburgh

