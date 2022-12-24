House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that rewrites US election law, sending it to Biden for signature





WASHINGTON The House voted Friday to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrat control of both houses of Congress.

The package contains a major increase in military spending and nearly $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. He overhauled federal election law by revising the Voter Count Act of 1887 to try to prevent another January 6. The bill also funds a range of national programs, avoiding a shutdown and keeping the government funded until next fall.

The vote was 225 to 201, largely on partial lines. Nine Republicans voted for the measure, including incumbent Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming; John Katko and Chris Jacobs of New York; Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis of Illinois; Washington’s Jaime Herrera Beutler; and Fred Upton of Michigan.

GOP Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, co-chairman of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and Ukrainian Congressional Caucus, and Steve Womack of Arkansas, an ownership official, also supported the measure, while Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York voted against it and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted present.

We have a big bill here because we have great needs for our country, said outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. At the same time, please put a penny in the old man’s hat, we are serving the needs of working families in the Americas, with a particular focus on our children.

The legislation passed the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68 to 29.

Biden defended the bill. In a statement after it was passed, he called it “good for our economy, our competitiveness and our communities” and pledged to sign it “as soon as it hits my desk”.

The United States Capitol dome at sunrise on November 9, 2022.Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Biden also thanked Senate negotiators “for finding a compromise to strengthen our democracy in the face of election denial and attacks on our core constitutional values.”

The measure was brokered by Democratic leaders and top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. It exposed a sharp split between Republicans in both chambers, with House GOP leaders battling to torpedo it.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted the legislation and the process by which it was crafted, calling it a slap in the face to all Americans who voted to elect a Republican majority in the House during of the 2022 elections.

It’s a monstrosity, he said before the vote, arguing that he is spending too much. This is one of the most shameful acts I have ever seen.

You have done nothing but put politics before the American people. So you know what? They fired you. They fired you, he said, claiming there was revival money in the bill.

And the rhetoric has become more passionate. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a member of the right flank of the GOP caucus, said Democrats are destroying our country.

The divisions foreshadow two tough years for Republicans as they oversee a razor-thin House majority and face a Democratic-led Senate and Biden’s presidency.

The electoral revisions in the bill would make it very clear that the vice president cannot ignore electoral votes, and the measure would raise the threshold for opposing their count from one member from each chamber to one-fifth from each chamber. .

Democrats wanted a broader set of ballot and election laws, but they were limited by Senate rules that required at least 10 Republican votes to defeat a filibuster.

It’s a good step, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said in an interview. I want the Electoral College abolished, and I want to fix the Voting Rights Act, and I want criminal penalties for the intimidation of election workers. So I think that would be the way to go. But I’m not opposed to saying that the vice president can’t run away with the ball and declare the loser the winner.

In an interview, McConnell told NBC News that raising military spending above non-military domestic spending is extremely important to him, describing it as essential to combating China.

We not only needed to help Ukraine, we also needed, within the framework of the defense budget, to increase it considerably so that next year’s baseline would be even greater, said McConnell, R-Ky, on Wednesday. We have spent a tremendous amount of money on national priorities over the past few years. Some of them are justified during the pandemic. But the current emergency is not there, it is there.

McConnell also acknowledged his differences on the bill with McCarthy, who is courting votes from the right wing of the GOP to become Speaker of the House in a few weeks.

I have a very good relationship with McCarthy, but he has a tough hand to play, McConnell said. We all want him to succeed and hope he will.

