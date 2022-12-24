Passport Checkers Strike at 6 UK Airports for Better Pay | aviation news





More than 1,000 Border Guard officers are expected to go on strike at six airports without pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Passengers at British airports have experienced lengthy delays after border guards pulled out as part of the latest strike by public sector workers across the country.

More than 1,000 passport control workers are expected to strike on the first day of the strike, which is scheduled to last through the new year, according to the Public and Commercial Services Workers’ Union (PCS).

The strike is the latest addition to strikes by nurses, paramedics and workers in the railway and postal sectors in the largest wave of industrial action over pay and conditions in decades in the UK.

Since the shutdown, the government has refused to raise wages following years of stagnant wages and a cost-of-living crisis with inflation at nearly 11%.

The strike organized by PCS is the first of eight strikes planned at six UK airports from Friday to 1 January.

The government has drafted soldiers and civil servants to operate passport booths at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports and at the southern coastal port of New Haven.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said many border guards are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

40,000 of our members use food banks. Of those, 45,000 are claiming tenure benefits. They are the working poor, he told BBC Radio, adding that the dispute was about pensions and job security.

be prepared for setbacks

Travelers have been warned to expect delays, as long lines at passport control could result in people getting stuck on their planes, preventing subsequent departures.

During industrial action, travelers should prepare for disruption, said Steve Dann, chief operating officer for Border Patrol.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, has reported minimal queues at arrivals.

The spokesman said the immigration office is flowing freely as the border guards and the military contingent are providing good service.

Gatwick, the UK’s second busiest, said passengers should expect longer wait times at passport control between Friday and the end of the year.

We expect some disruption, but flights are operating normally and we expect arrivals and departures to continue, Adam Jones, head of passenger operations, told Sky News.

About 250,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the affected airports on Friday.

Road workers in charge of motorways and major roads in London and southeast England, represented by PCS, also continued Friday a four-day strike that began on Thursday.

Railway workers will stage another strike from Friday 6pm (18:00 GMT) until Christmas Eve until December 27th.

And on Saturday, some London bus workers and Environment Agency workers will also be taking extra steps.

Border Guard raids are conducted daily except for December 27th.

