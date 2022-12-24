The History of Health Inequalities in the United States and a Vision for the Moon: Books in Brief





Hieroglyphs

Ed. Ilona Regulski British Museum Press (2022)

The Rosetta Stone of 196 BC. is the most visited object in the British Museum in London, a source of fascination for its role in explaining Egyptian hieroglyphics. Its decipherment, initiated by the polymath Thomas Young and carried out by the philologist Jean-François Champollion from 1822, changed our understanding of the ancient world, explains Egyptologist Ilona Regulski, curator of an exhibition at the British Museum. In this companion book, expert contributors bring two centuries of Egyptology to life with spellbinding scholarship and illustrations.

Well, Doc, you’re in

Ed. David Kaiser MIT Press (2022)

Theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson had a contrarian streak when it came to being accepted into the establishment. After a colleague touted his work at a conference in 1949, physicist Richard Feynman told Dyson: Well, Doc, you’re in. But Dyson never finished his doctorate with pride. He was a determined autodidact who developed a distrust of organized curricula, says science historian David Kaiser, editor of this engaging collection of tributes. Hence, perhaps, its early support and then its rejection of the scientific consensus on climate change.

Back to the Moon

Princeton Joseph Silk University. Press (2022)

Astrophysicist Joseph Silk received his doctorate in 1968, the year before Apollo 11 landed on the Moon. In this book setting out his vision for the next half-century, he passionately pleads for further lunar exploration as soon as possible. He posits that only telescopes on the Moon can realistically probe the origins of the Universe and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. But he recognizes the business and environmental risks. International legal treaties, he says, must prohibit gratuitous lunar exploitation reminiscent of the Wild West.

The Last Writings of Thomas S. Kuhn

Ed. Bojana Mladenovi University. Chicago Press (2022)

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962) by philosopher of science Thomas Kuhn is essential reading for any educated person, writes philosopher Bojana Mladenovi in ​​her introduction to this collection. It presents unpublished drafts of a reworking of the philosophical framework of Structures, with the texts of two lectures not previously published in English. Together, these explore whether historians can understand past scientific paradigms, even if they are incommensurable with current science.

Well fight it here

David Chanoff and Louis W. Sullivan Johns Hopkins Univ. Press (2022)

In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the death rate for African Americans was 270% higher than that of the white population, and the hospitalization rate was 370% higher, the writer notes David Chanoff and physician Louis Sullivan. Their story of this inequity begins with health during slavery and focuses on the Association of Minority Health Professions Schools, co-founded by Sullivan in 1976. The group gained national political influence and Sullivan became the leader from the US Department of Health and Human Services. in 1989.

Competing interests

