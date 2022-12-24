Next year, UK wages will be at their lowest level since 2006, the report says.





London CNN —

Brits hoping for a pay rise in the new year to offset skyrocketing food and energy costs may be disappointed.

Average UK worker salaries in 2023 are expected to fall to 2006 levels, adjusted for inflation, according to PwC. In a UK economic report shared with CNN, PwC predicted that inflation-adjusted real wages would fall by 3 per cent in 2022 and 2 per cent in 2023.

The report confirms that wages have stagnated in the UK despite inflation reaching double digits, triggering the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. This led to widespread strikes throughout the British economy, including railways, schools, nurses, hospitals and postal services.

Passport officers on Friday kicked off an eight-day strike expected to hit some of Britain’s busiest airports over Christmas and New Year, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick. The government said in a statement that troops would assist border guards, but warned travelers to expect delays and confusion upon arrival in the UK.

2022 has clearly been a very difficult year for the UK economy, and it is not surprising that these chilly headwinds continue throughout 2023, PwC chief economist Barret Kupelian said in a statement.

The report offered some hope. Despite the wage hit, more than 300,000 UK workers could rejoin the labor market in 2023, reducing economic inactivity and alleviating a staff shortage in the highly skilled sector, according to PwC. At the same time, increased immigration to the UK could directly contribute $19 billion ($23 billion) to the economy, boosting GDP growth by 1% even if the overall economy contracts, PwC said.

Despite the economic downturn, the UK remains an attractive destination for workers, PwC economist Jake Finney said in a statement. UK immigration levels will reach a record 1.1 million in 2022, according to PwC, with resettlement programs targeting Ukrainians, Afghans and Hong Kong residents adding a total of 140,000.

Despite record immigration, Britain lags developed countries in post-corona employment recovery. Vacancies hit 1.3 million earlier this year and fell below 1.2 million in November. Labor shortages were particularly acute in the hospitality, retail and agricultural industries.

A study published this week by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee concluded that early retirement is the number one cause of stress in the UK workforce. Increased long-term illness, reduced EU migration following Brexit and an aging UK population also played a role.

Increased inactivity poses serious challenges to the UK economy. Labor shortages exacerbate the current inflation problem. It hurts growth in the short term. The commission said it would reduce revenues available to finance public services while demand for these services continues to grow.

PwC’s Kupelian added that UK inflation likely peaked in October and will gradually return to target over the next two years.

