Biden signs National Defense Authorization Act > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, allocating $816.7 billion to the Department of Defense.

The law means a 4.6% pay raise for military and civilian members of the department, and includes $45 billion more than originally requested to counter the effects of inflation and speed up the implementation of national defense strategy.

The act also authorizes $30.3 billion for the national security programs of the Department of Energy and the Defense Nuclear Installations Security Council and $378 million for other defense-related activities.

Although inflation has declined, the law allows $12.6 billion for inflation impacts on purchases. It is also funding an additional $3.8 billion to account for inflation in military construction. It is a testament to the size of the agency that the law authorizes $2.5 billion for inflation impacts on DOD fuel purchases.

One of the most controversial elements of the law requires the Secretary of Defense to rescind the mandate that members of the armed forces must be vaccinated against COVID-19. “The department will fully comply with the law,” DOD officials said. “The DOD remains committed to the health and safety of the force and ensures that we are ready to execute our mission at all times.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the warrant on August 24, 2021. Vaccinations against COVID-19 were successful. Some 98% of active duty personnel and 96% of the full force have been vaccinated. Since April, only two service members have died from COVID-19.

Austin has argued that the mandate is necessary to protect military readiness, and he has been clear in his support for keeping it. Still, Congress has spoken and the department will fully comply with the NDAA, officials said.

On the staff side, the law authorizes additional funding to deal with the effects of inflation on remuneration. It also puts in place language to allow more service members to qualify for the Basic Needs Allowance by increasing the eligibility threshold and the amount of the allowance from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%. The law authorizes the Secretary of Defense to increase this benefit to 200% of the poverty level, if necessary.

The law increases bonuses and special pay for service members in eligible career fields. The law also aims to give recruiters a tool to revive and expand temporary authority for targeted recruiting incentives.

DOD officials said about one-third of spouses must obtain new professional licenses each time they move to a new state. The law expands the scope of financial reimbursement related to the renewal of the spouse’s license and professional expenses resulting from a permanent change of station.

The law also provides for a pilot program to reimburse military families for certain child care expenses related to a permanent change of position.

There are several changes in the law regarding housing. The law expands the power to adjust the Basic Housing Allowance in high-cost areas. He encourages the DOD to coordinate its efforts to address the housing shortage. The act also makes the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Facilities and the Environment the director of housing for the department.

There were no surprises on the final active duty strength with the army pegged at 452,000; the Navy at 354,000; the Air Force at 325,344; the Marine Corps set at 177,000 and the Space Force at 8,600.

Other aspects of the law include authorizing a special duty allowance for members based on the cold weather conditions in which their duties are performed. The act also launches a program to reimburse Alaskan-based service members for the cost of airfare to their home of registration.

The NDAA authorizes $32.6 billion for Navy shipbuilding, an increase of $4.7 billion. This will fund 11 combat force ships, including three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; two Virginia-class submarines; two expeditionary rapid transports; a Constellation-class frigate; a San Antonio-class amphibious ship; a John Lewis-class tanker and a Navajo-class tow, salvage and salvage vessel.

The act also directs the Navy to build a third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and allocates $2.2 billion for the effort.

The law funds eight F-18E/F planes, 16 F-35C planes, 15 F-35B jets and 12 CH-53K helicopters. The legislation also authorizes two more V-22 Osprey aircraft, seven E-2D Hawkeye aircraft and five KC-130J tanker aircraft. The act funds several unmanned aerial platforms, including the Triton and Stingray systems.

The act authorizes the full fiscal year 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative and expands and modifies the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. It authorizes $800 million for fiscal year 2023, an increase of $500 million from the original budget request.

More importantly, the law expresses Congress’s sense that the United States’ commitment to NATO is ironclad, and underscores the importance of maintaining a unified response to Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and other shared security challenges, according to a statement on the Senate Army Services Committee website. The Senate statement also stressed that the United States must continue to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unjust and unprovoked attack.

To that end, the act calls for an assessment of the posture of U.S. forces and resources needed to implement national defense strategy in Europe and meet U.S. commitments to NATO.

Around the world, the act extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative throughout the fiscal year and identifies approximately $11.5 billion in investments in support of the initiative’s goals.

The U.S. military works alongside allies, partners, and friends, and the act provides an increase of $198.5 million for partner capacity building through the Security Cooperation Programs Account. international security within the Agency for Security and Defense Cooperation.

The NDAA also calls for an independent assessment of DOD efforts to train, advise, assist, and equip Somalia’s military forces, and authorizes a $10 million increase to support US Africa Command’s efforts to diversify locations of its multilateral military exercises on the African continent.

The legislation expands authority to help Iraq counter the Islamic State and provides funds to train Syrian allies against the terror group.

The act is intended to provide long-term relief to Ukraine, particularly by lifting restrictions on ammunition contracts to support Ukraine or to increase critical DOD ammunition stockpiles. It also provides for a multi-year supply authority for certain ammunition.

The act authorizes the DOD to establish a Center for Security Studies in Irregular Warfare to serve as a central mechanism for developing knowledge about irregular warfare. The center will be open to allies and partners.

Finally, the act fully funds the United States Special Operations Command budget, including approximately $250 million for unfunded requirements identified by Commander Socom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3252968/biden-signs-national-defense-authorization-act-into-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos