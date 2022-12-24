UK workers face a very difficult 2006 return to real wages in 2023 | UK cost of living crisis





Next year, wages in the UK will fall back to 2006 levels, and by 2023 house prices will fall and divorces will rise, predicting the UK will be a less happy place.

Consulting firm PwC said looking ahead to 2023, there are few positive indicators and most measures of the UK’s economic and social performance will reverse.

Inflation-adjusted wages will be lower than in France, ending a brief period during the pandemic when incomes were higher. PwC says average real wages in the UK will fall to 34,643 next year from a peak of 36,330 in 2020. Meanwhile, in France, where inflation is much lower, real wages will only retreat from 35,848 in 2021 to 35,462 in 2023.

Higher taxes are also expected to help make 2023 more difficult for many, as the UK government freezes income tax thresholds again from next April and cuts energy subsidies.

An 8% drop in house prices would add to the gloom. Those who value the high value of their home will be upset, and those who could benefit from it will not be able to benefit from higher interest rates. Forecasts suggest that the number of housing market transactions will fall below 1 million for the first time in more than a decade.

According to PwC, the number of divorces in England and Wales is expected to rise by 20 per cent to nearly 140,000, which corresponds to 16 divorces every hour, although the introduction of no-fault divorces in April 2022 will be a significant factor spurring the increase. .

As the cost-of-living crisis combines with rising unemployment, rising bankruptcies and struggling public services, the key measure of life satisfaction is expected to fall to its lowest level since records began in 2013. The happiness index will drop from its peak of 7.7. In 2019, it will increase to 7.3 by 2023, the report said.

Barrett Koupelian, chief economist at PwC, says the UK economy has had a very difficult year and these chilling headwinds will continue throughout 2023, bringing unwelcome milestones in terms of economic and social welfare measures.

He said there is light at the end of 2023. An expected drop in inflation, a more stable outlook for the global economy, and an increase in immigration that will increase the number of skilled workers and add $19 billion to economic output.

Following their recent performance and success at the Euros, England’s women’s soccer team’s victory at next year’s World Cup will also lift the mood, the report said.

