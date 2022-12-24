US approves Patriot missiles and new $45 billion aid package for Ukraine





The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine. The measure, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that passed the Senate a day earlier, will now go to President Joe Biden for his signature. The package follows US aid worth around $50 billion sent to Ukraine earlier this year.

The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to Washington this week.

Upon returning to Kyiv, Zelenskyy defiantly said Ukrainian forces were “working towards victory” despite Russia’s relentless artillery, rocket and mortar fire and airstrikes on Ukraine.

“We will overcome everything,” Zelenskyy promised on Telegram. “We come back from Washington with something that will really help.”

The United States promised Patriot missiles to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy has long requested Patriot missiles to help counter Russian airstrikes, which have destroyed towns and villages during 10 months of conflict and cut off electricity and water supplies across the country for the past three months.

Zelenskyy thanked Biden and the US Congress for supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

US officials, however, say the single Patriot battery Biden has promised to supply Ukraine will not change the tide of the war.

Washington and its allies have been unwilling to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks and long-range missiles called ATACMS, which can reach far behind the front lines and into Russia itself.

Kyiv and the Biden administration fear that maintaining U.S. congressional support for aid will become more complicated once Republicans secure a narrow majority in the House in the new year. A few right-wing Republicans oppose the aid and other lawmakers have called for tighter budget control.

During a Friday visit to Tula, Russia, an arms manufacturing hub, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country’s defense industry chiefs to do more to ensure that the Russian military quickly receive all the weapons, equipment and military materials it needs to fight in Ukraine. .

“The most important key task of our military-industrial complex is to supply our front-line units and forces with everything they need: weapons, equipment, ammunition and machinery in the necessary quantities and of the right quality on time. as short as possible,” he said.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its Ukraine intelligence update on Friday that Putin had been “presented with plans to expand the Russian military by around 30% to 1.5 million personnel.”

The ministry said the proposal was made on Wednesday and “Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained that the expansion would involve at least two brigades in northwest Russia becoming a divisional force.”

Britain’s defense minister explained Russia’s decision, citing “the supposed threat of Finland and Sweden joining NATO”.

“This constitutes one of the first glimpses of how Russia aspires to adapt its forces to the long-term strategic challenges resulting from its invasion of Ukraine,” the ministry update said. “It remains unclear how Russia will find the recruits to carry out such an expansion at a time when its forces are under unprecedented pressure in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds an American flag presented to him by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he departs after addressing a joint meeting of Congress on the Hill of the Capitol in Washington, December 21, 2022.

Zelensky’s visit to Washington

In Western Europe, Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States Capitol was seen as symbolic, a message to the world that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for survival.

Observers in the region were delighted to hear Biden stress the need to “keep NATO united” when it comes to arms supplies.

“This strongly suggests that it is not the United States but other influential NATO states that are unconvinced of the need to support Ukraine even more intensely,” Polish historian Lukasz told VOA. Adamski of the Mieroszewski Center in Warsaw.

Putin, however, said Zelenskyy’s trip only fueled the conflict.

“They say they can send Patriot there, okay. We’ll also break Patriot,” Putin told reporters. He said the delivery of the battery “only prolongs the dispute”.

In Ukraine, Zelensky’s visit to Washington symbolized the war-sharpened relationship between two countries.

It was important for Ukrainians and Zelenskyy to convey their appreciation for the unwavering support the United States has given their country, Mykola Davydiuk, Ukrainian political analyst and director of Think Tank Politics, told VOA.

Putin said Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine on ending the conflict, despite his assessment that the United States’ delivery of a Patriot missile battery would prolong it.

“One way or another, all armed conflicts end in talks,” Putin said. “The sooner that understanding reaches those who oppose us, the better. We have never rejected the talks.

“We will strive to end it, and the sooner the better, of course,” he added.

The White House quickly countered Putin’s remarks.

FILE – National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby speaks at the White House, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “shown absolutely no indication that he was willing to negotiate” an end to the war that began with Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, said Putin had “shown absolutely no indication that he was prepared to negotiate” an end to the war that began with the invasion of Ukraine. by Russia on February 24.

“All that he [Putin] what is done on the ground and in the air testifies a man who wants to continue to inflict violence on the Ukrainian people [and] make the war worse,” Kirby told reporters, according to Reuters.

Also on Thursday, Kirby said U.S. intelligence officers determined North Korea made an initial delivery of weapons, including rockets and missiles, to Russian private military firm Wagner Group last month. The action was seen as a sign of the group’s growing role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The British government also condemned the expedition.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said no effort had been made to get North Korea to supply weapons to Russia and called the talks “gossip and speculation”, Reuters reported.

The Russian mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The North Korean Foreign Ministry denied this information, calling it unfounded.

Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze contributed to this report. Portions of this article are sourced from The Associated Press and Reuters.

