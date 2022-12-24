UK Weather: Met Office Issues Christmas Snow Warning





Snow warnings have been issued for Christmas with forecasts of up to 10 cm in parts of the UK as strong winds bring drifting and blizzard risks.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an amber weather warning on Friday, saying frequent blustery snow showers in Scotland’s highlands could disrupt some travel.

However, it won’t be a White Christmas in the rest of the UK as heavy rains are expected to dampen the festive spirit and cause difficulties for motorists driving home.

The snow warning lasts from Christmas to Boxing Day.

(Met Office)

Wet Christmas Eve is likely to continue into the weekend, but southern England will see temperatures in the 13C range.

“There will be heavy rain, difficult driving conditions and potential for some accumulation as the surface water drains,” said Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Oli Claydon.

In Scotland, yellow weather warnings cover most of the highlands, with parts of Stirlingshire and Argyll.

Going into effect on December 25th from 9pm and lasting until 6pm on Boxing Day, snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures are expected.

The National Weather Service said it was very unlikely that power would be cut off due to ice forming on some untreated roads, paved roads and bike paths.

A group of Loch Insh Dippers swimming in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore, Scotland on Friday

(Dad)

Snow accumulation of 1-3 cm is expected in the lowlands and 10 cm in the highlands.

Strengthening west/northwest winds will bring increasingly frequent winter showers to western Scotland from Sunday night through Monday morning, it said.

An icy surface will be an additional hazard. The snow will stay in the higher ground until Monday morning, with about 10cm more piled up during the day.

In high winds, high winds bring the risk of drifting and blizzards in high-altitude areas, with a small risk of isolated power outages as snow and high winds affect power lines.

Much of England was covered in snow earlier this month.

(Dad)

MET Office View

Friday

Heavy rain will continue across the north of England, with some hill snow in the north of the central lowlands. The weather will be somewhat sunny and warm as you go south along most of the region, but sporadic rain showers will fall towards the west and south coasts. breeze.

christmas eve

Scotland’s early rain and snow on the hills are slowly clearing up north. Otherwise clear gaps and showers, some heavy rain, hail and thunder are likely to be concentrated in the west. It is mild but windy.

Views from Sunday to Tuesday:

Warm through most of Christmas with showers in many areas. Cold Boxing Day with showers in parts of Scotland. Heavy rain expected in many areas on Tuesday.

