Rishi Sunak Confirms UK Can Block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill | transgender





Rishi Sunak has argued against Scotland’s gender awareness legislation, arguing that it is perfectly reasonable to assess its potential impact on women.

The Prime Minister confirmed on Friday that the UK government is considering blocking a new law that would make it easier for transgender people to legally change their gender.

After Scotland became the first UK region to introduce a self-identification system on Thursday, Westminster officials now have 28 days to decide whether to use the nuclear option that would bar the bill from receiving royal approval.

Britain’s Scotland minister, Alister Jack, said he could invoke section 35 of the Scottish Act.

Gender recognition is delegated to Holyrood, but the Equality Act, with which the new laws will interact, is reserved to Westminster.

Sunak, who visited a homeless shelter in London on Friday, said:

So I think it makes perfect sense for the UK government to look into this, understand what the consequences are for the safety of women and children in the rest of the UK, and then decide on the appropriate course of action.

In an overnight statement, UK Equality Minister Chemie Badenoch reiterated her concerns about the bill, which passed despite significant opposition from the SNP and some equality groups. Badenoch said he shared concerns about the impact the bill would have on the functioning of equality laws designed to protect all British citizens.

A move to block the bill, which it claims conflicts with the Equality Act, is likely to end in a court battle with Scottish Social Justice Minister Shona Robison, who says the Scottish government will strongly oppose it.

The passed bill was absolutely within legislative power and had an overwhelming majority, with support from all parties of course, she told BBC Radio Scotland. After all, I think any attempt by the British Government to undermine the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament will be vehemently opposed by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish government is understood to be waiting for the dust to settle after threatening to intervene several times in the preparation of the bill. In order to activate Section 35, which has never been used in the history of the Scottish Parliament, I think Westminster ministers need to have a high degree of confidence in their legal position.

Scottish KC and Labor colleague Helena Kennedy told the BBC’s Today program that she believed blocking the bill would be absolute folly. The idea that the Scottish Parliament should be overruled by Westminster because the Conservatives don’t like this would actually be very disruptive to UK unity, she said.

After the Supreme Court recently ruled that the Scottish Parliament had no right to legally hold a second referendum on independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly portrayed the Sunak government as a democracy rejecter. Holyrood Legislation.

Every courtroom battle centers on constitutional issues, but the broader debate is instilled in culture war differences where transgender rights have become a major battleground.

Badenoch is passionate about the culture wars. While Sunak regularly promised at summer Conservative leadership conventions that he would shield our women from enlightened values, he generally remained clear-headed.

The Scottish government welcomed what it called a historic day for equality after the vote. On this day, MSP strongly supported plans to expand streamlined systems for individuals to legally change their gender and obtain gender recognition certificates to make it easier and less intrusive for individuals. (GRC) at 16 and 17 years of age.

The 86-39 vote saw the largest SNP backbench rebellion in the party’s 15-year tenure, prefaced by protests in public galleries and followed by three days of intense and sometimes emotional debate in Holyrood.

