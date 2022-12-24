Freezing cold and wind from winter storm knocks out power to more than a million customers





CN—

A huge winter storm hit the United States on Friday with freezing temperatures, high winds and heavy snowfall, killing at least nine people, knocking out power to more than a million customers and destroying vacation plans form an ocean to another.

The storm is expected to intensify throughout Friday as it moves across the Midwest and East creating gloomy road conditions with poor visibility and icy streets. Coastal flooding is also a problem, particularly along the northeast coasts.

All modes of transport, planes, trains and automobiles, were disrupted: there were hundreds of kilometers of roads closed and flight cancellations were increasing rapidly. In New York, flooding along the Long Island Rail Road forced part of the Long Beach branch to temporarily close.

Related: Follow live updates

Christmas is off, said Mick Saunders, a resident of Buffalo, New York, who stayed two hours in blizzard conditions expected to last through Sunday morning. All family and friends agreed it was safer that way.

At least 9 deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

In north-central Kansas, three people were killed in separate car crashes Wednesday night; one death has been confirmed to be weather-related, and two are thought to be weather-related but require further investigation, according to Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Candice Breshears.

In Kansas City, a person died after losing control of his Dodge Caravan on icy roads Thursday afternoon, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The Dodge rolled down the embankment, over the cement retaining wall and landed upside down, submerged in Brush Creek, police said in a statement.

In Kentucky, three people died from the storm, including two in vehicle accidents and the other a housing insecure person in Louisville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The man’s body was found outside with no obvious signs of trauma and an autopsy would determine the cause of death, police said.

And in Ohio, four people died in weather-related car crashes and several others were injured, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The life-threatening cold pushed all the way to the Gulf Coast and the Mexican border, with sub-zero wind chills reported as far south as Austin and Atlanta. Many places in the eastern United States are experiencing their coldest Christmas Eve in decades as the Arctic blast reaches its peak.

According to the PowerOutage.US website, more than one million customers in the United States are experiencing power outages due to winter and freezing temperatures. Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania have the most outages.

In pictures: Winter storm hits the United States

In total, more than 200 million people in the United States were under wind chill alert from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and from Washington state to Florida, with sub-zero wind chills expected in the south- is by Friday. Other winter weather alerts are in effect for blizzard conditions, ice, snow, and flooding.

The National Weather Services watch warning chart represents one of the largest spans of winter weather warnings and advisories ever, the agency said Thursday.

Notably, parts of Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming have already experienced wind chills below minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit for the past two days.

The entire state of Texas was recording below-freezing temperatures early Friday afternoon, according to statewide weather observations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has warned residents of the epic, statewide danger of wintry weather.

I called it a kitchen sink storm because it throws everything but the kitchen sink at us, Hochul said at a Friday afternoon news conference. We had ice, floods, snow, freezing temperatures and whatever else mother nature could throw at us this weekend.

For Brian Trzeciak, the storm lived up to warnings at his home in Hamburg, New York. Buffalos Airport, just to the north, reported zero visibility shortly after noon Friday.

The whiteout conditions, freezing temperatures and waves resemble what you would see during a hurricane, he told CNN.

He and his family decided to cancel their Christmas plans due to the dangers of the storm.

My mom lives about 30 minutes away and so does my sister and her family, the other way, he said. We still get together for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but we were all hunkered down in our homes until it all shut down on Monday.

Driving bans are in place in Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties in western New York due to whiteout conditions.

Up to 250 people could be stuck in their cars in Erie County in a situation that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says puts first responders at unnecessary risk. Brown told CNN Friday night the forecast called for 36 to 48 inches of snow. The area had wind gusts of 79 mph.

Many will experience a cold holiday like no other: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tallahassee, Fla., are all set to experience their coldest temperature on record on Dec. 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Washington DC is expected to experience its second coldest Christmas Eve, only behind 1989. In New York it will be the coldest Christmas Eve since 1906. Chicago expects temperatures to rise above freezing, but will still experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1983.

Much of Florida will experience the peak of its cold on Christmas Day. It will be the coldest Christmas day since 1983 for Miami, Tampa, Orlando and West Palm Beach.

On Friday, the storm triggered heavier snow and blizzard conditions, particularly in the Midwest.

As it tracks east across the country, the storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone, a rapidly strengthening storm dropping 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours. Storm pressure was expected to be on par with a Category 2 hurricane as it moved through the Great Lakes Friday morning.

Governors in at least 13 states, including Georgia and North Carolina in the south, have put in place emergency measures to respond to the storm. Declarations of states of emergency in several states have included the activation of National Guard units.

More than 5,500 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 9:30 p.m. ET, following nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

It will remain very cold: Friday will bring record high temperatures to large swaths of the United States, including from the lower Mississippi Valley, northeastward into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and spanning large eastern sections of the southeast, across the south to the central Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous Wind Chills: Falling temperatures will be accompanied by high winds, which will create dangerous wind chills across much of the east-central United States.

Blizzard warnings: The Upper Midwest will experience freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall and high winds. The warning applies to parts of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Michigan. Buffalo, New York will experience a blizzard warning Friday morning. Such warnings come into effect when snow and 35 mph winds will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours.

Whiteout conditions: Blizzard conditions can exist even if snowfall stops, as high winds can pick up snow already on the ground and cause low visibility.

On Friday, a separate storm system brings heavy mixed precipitation to the Pacific Northwest.

A winter storm warning is in effect for western Washington, including Seattle, through 7 p.m. PST Friday. Additional snowfall of up to 2 inches is possible and ice accumulations could reach a quarter inch. Precipitation will start as snow and change to sleet/freezing rain, then eventually to rain. Other power cuts are likely and travel will be made very difficult.

The ice caused the runways to close at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where nearly half of flights to and from the airport were canceled, according to FlightAware. Additionally, all express services for Sound Transit, a regional transit system in the Seattle metro area, were suspended Friday due to freezing conditions.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for northeast Oregon, including Portland, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are likely, along with winds gusting to 55 mph. Wind chills as low as zero are possible and frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

One of the biggest dangers of the massive winter storm, besides the heavy snow and blizzard conditions, is the rapid drop in temperatures over a short period of time. The air will continue to get colder and feel colder, especially during nighttime hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/23/weather/christmas-arctic-winter-storm-poweroutages-friday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos