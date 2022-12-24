Auto industry leaders warn Britain could lose to US subsidy scheme | automotive industry





Fears that major US subsidy schemes will damage the UK auto sector require the UK to sound the alarm to increase state aid, according to Britain’s leading car boss.

UK auto industry leaders believe the UK could lose investment as companies seek subsidies provided by US inflation reduction laws. Andy Palmer, chairman of battery company InoBat and former CEO of sports car maker Aston Martin Lagonda, said inflation-reducing laws should sound a wake-up call to the UK government that investment incentives are not sufficient.

US President Joe Biden signed the bill in August with massive subsidies for technologies critical to the transition from fossil fuels, including electric vehicles, batteries, and renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines. The bill is considered by many analysts to be one of the most important climate legislation in history, but many subsidies apply only to products manufactured in the United States.

The British government has joined the EU in criticizing the law’s protectionist elements. British International Trade Secretary Chemie Badenoch sent a letter of concern to the Biden administration.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Badenoch wrote that subsidies would harm multiple economies around the world and impact global supply chains for batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewable energy. She also said British businesses should be eligible for subsidies as America’s closest allies. The letter was first reported by the Financial Times.

Badenoch is understood to have already discussed the concerns in a personal meeting during a visit to the United States last month, where she met Tai with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and members of Congress.

Mike Hawes, head of the British lobby group, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the auto industry was concerned. That’s because one-fifth of our exports go to our biggest non-EU customer, the US. Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s largest car manufacturer, sold around 91,000 units in North America in the previous financial year, for a total of around 376,000 units.

Hawes said the tax credit for American-made electric vehicles means the US will be a focus for those looking to invest globally. If the EU responds with its own subsidy for green technology manufacturing that could further worsen the prospects for UK industry.

There is a risk that the two big global markets may favor locally produced vehicles, he said. I hope that doesn’t happen.

Palmers Inobat said it wants to build a new gigafactory in Europe to produce electric vehicle batteries and is choosing a possible site in the UK or the EU. The size of government support will be an important factor in that decision.

Palmer expressed concern that Badenoch has undoubtedly legitimate concerns about the impact of the legislation on the UK and that any EU response may not align with the UK.

Britain is not competitive with Europe, he said, and Europe is not competitive with the US and India.

Automakers have already acknowledged that the law could change their investment decisions. Arrival, an electric van start-up, announced in October that it would abandon plans to start production in the UK and set up a factory in the US.

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The decision to arrive came in the context of a funding crisis and brutal 97% share price plunge over the past year, which has led to the founder’s resignation as CEO. Nonetheless, references to inflation reduction laws echo the concerns of other automakers and suppliers looking to invest globally.

Sam Lowe, Partner at British trade consultancy Flint Global, said: A subsidy arms race could see Britain defeated.

Palmer feared the UK was missing out on once-in-a-lifetime investment decisions from carmakers and battery companies that would shape the industry for decades. If you miss them, you lose them forever, he said.

In the EU, Swedish battery maker Northvolt has said it may delay its German plant in favor of building one in the US.

The UK government has been approached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/23/car-industry-leaders-warn-uk-could-lose-out-to-us-subsidy-scheme-inflation-reduction-act The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos